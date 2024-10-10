Police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ in Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ in Tain

Officers were called to a flat fire on Mansfield Estate around 3pm on Sunday, October 6.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Mansfield Estate
Police were called to reports of a fire on Mansfield Estate. Image: Google Maps

Police are investigating a “suspicious fire” at a flat in Tain.

Officers were called to Mansfield Estate following reports of a flat fire around 3pm on Sunday, October 6.

Emergency services attended and the fire was brought under control and put out.

No-one was injured in the blaze.

Officers have now revealed that they believe the fire was started deliberately.

They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Police believe Tain flat fire was ‘deliberate’

Detective Sergeant Chris Robertson said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact us.

“I would ask local residents to think back and consider whether they saw or heard anything which seemed suspicious or odd, even if you think what you know isn’t relevant, please do pass it on.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0591 of 6 October, 2024.”

Conversation