Police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ in Tain

Police are investigating a “suspicious fire” at a flat in Tain.

Officers were called to Mansfield Estate following reports of a flat fire around 3pm on Sunday, October 6.

Emergency services attended and the fire was brought under control and put out.

No-one was injured in the blaze.

Officers have now revealed that they believe the fire was started deliberately.

They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Chris Robertson said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact us.

“I would ask local residents to think back and consider whether they saw or heard anything which seemed suspicious or odd, even if you think what you know isn’t relevant, please do pass it on.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0591 of 6 October, 2024.”