Aberdeen FC Adidas Spezial trainers being resold on eBay for double marked price

Aberdeen FC Adidas Spezial trainers that were sold out within hours of being launched yesterday are being sold for as much as £229.99.

Supporters queued for hours outside the Pittodrie club shop for the AFC Spezial F.C. limited edition range.

The highlight of the launch by the German sportswear brand was a pair of “exclusive” trainers, with the colour inspired by the jacket manager Sir Alex Ferguson wore as the Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 to win the 1983 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg.

On sale for £110, the shoes – available in sizes six to 12 – were sold out within hours and now eBay dealers are trying to cash in on their success by selling them for over double the price online.

A size eight pair, sold by a user in Stafford in the West Midlands, are available to buy for £229.999, with an additional £8.95 being added on for delivery.

Another user, from Reading in the south-east of England, has them up for a price of £219.95, with a delivery fee of £8.95 added on top.

Also included in the range was a polo shirt and a sweatshirt, which cost £100 and £110 to buy, and were available in sizes extra small to double extra large.

However, like the trainers, they also sold out yesterday.

A Nairn-based seller has one of the sweatshirts on the e-commerce website for £150, with an extra £4.25 being added on for postage and packaging.

The only clothing still available from AFC’s Adidas Spezial range is a track top, which costs £160 and has medium, large and extra large sizes left, as well as matching track pants – which has no club logo – for the same price, as well as the same sizes.

Trying to cash in on this is the same eBay seller from Nairn who is selling the sweatshirt, with them having a small size track top up for sale for £200, with a £4.25 add on for delivery.

‘Historic club capsule collections’

As well as Aberdeen, Adidas also launched the collaboration versions for English clubs Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, which they described as being “historic club capsule collections”.

Like AFC, both of these clubs have sold out their trainer range as well.

It will be interesting to see if Dons fans are kitted out in the new gear on the terraces tonight, as the joint-top of the league side take on New Firm rivals Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at Pittodrie at 5.30pm.