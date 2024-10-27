BrewDog founder James Watt gets engaged to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo

BrewDog founder James Watt and his girlfriend Georgia Toffolo are engaged.

The north-east businessman and former Made in Chelsea star have been dating since summer last year, with the pair splitting their time between Aberdeenshire and London.

Posting on her Facebook, “Toff” described it as being “the best moment of my life so far”.

It is believed the 42-year-old BrewDog entrepreneur popped the question in front of both of their families on a trip to the Greek islands to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The reality TV star said: “The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife James Watt. Our love story is my favourite.

“How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

“I love you forever and the magical life we’re building.”

James Watt pops the question after difficult year

The happy moment comes after a difficult period for the pair, after James lost his dad, known as Jim, after he died from pancreatic cancer aged 69.

He thanked the “wonderful staff” at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen, where Jim received end-of-life care, and paid tribute to Toff for being his rock throughout.

In May, Mr Watt stepped down as chief executive of BrewDog – which is headquartered in Ellon – in order to “concentrate on his other projects and interests”.

However, despite this, he remains with the company in a role described as “captain and co-founder” and is a board member and director, while also being a part-time strategic adviser to the firm.

Last month, in her first interview with the Press and Journal, Toff opened up about her love of the north-east.

The TV star and entrepreneur told the Daily Mail in September that an engagement ring for her 30th birthday would be the “ultimate gift” for her to celebrate the milestone.

She said: “It would be the ultimate 30th birthday present. You never know, I can hope and pray and I was praying yesterday so hopefully it’s not too far off.”