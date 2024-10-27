BrewDog founder James Watt gets engaged to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BrewDog founder James Watt gets engaged to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo

The pair - who started dating last summer - split their time between Aberdeenshire and London.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt are engaged. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.
By Chris Cromar

BrewDog founder James Watt and his girlfriend Georgia Toffolo are engaged.

The north-east businessman and former Made in Chelsea star have been dating since summer last year, with the pair splitting their time between Aberdeenshire and London.

Posting on her Facebook, “Toff” described it as being “the best moment of my life so far”.

It is believed the 42-year-old BrewDog entrepreneur popped the question in front of both of their families on a trip to the Greek islands to celebrate her 30th birthday.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
It is believed they got engaged on a trip to the Greek islands to celebrate Toff’s 30th birthday. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

The reality TV star said: “The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife James Watt. Our love story is my favourite.

“How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

“I love you forever and the magical life we’re building.”

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
They have been dating since summer last year. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

James Watt pops the question after difficult year

The happy moment comes after a difficult period for the pair, after James lost his dad,   known as Jim, after he died from pancreatic cancer aged 69.

He thanked the “wonderful staff” at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen, where Jim received end-of-life care, and paid tribute to Toff for being his rock throughout.

In May, Mr Watt stepped down as chief executive of BrewDog – which is headquartered in Ellon – in order to “concentrate on his other projects and interests”.

However, despite this, he remains with the company in a role described as “captain and co-founder” and is a board member and director, while also being a part-time strategic adviser to the firm.

Last month, in her first interview with the Press and Journal, Toff opened up about her love of the north-east.

BrewDog's brewery in Ellon.
BrewDog has their headquarters in Ellon. Image: BrewDog.

The TV star and entrepreneur told the Daily Mail in September that an engagement ring for her 30th birthday would be the “ultimate gift” for her to celebrate the milestone.

She said: “It would be the ultimate 30th birthday present. You never know, I can hope and pray and I was praying yesterday so hopefully it’s not too far off.”

 

