Rescue boats called to early morning emergency on River Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rescue boats called to early morning emergency on River Dee

Officers are still at the scene near the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

By Louise Glen
Police standing guard near to an incident around Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen
Police are on duty at South Esplanade West. Image: Jamie Sinclair/ DC Thomson.

A rescue board has been used by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at an incident in South Esplanade West, near Stonehaven Road in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the Queen Elizabeth II bridge area to assist Police Scotland at 5.25am this morning.

SFRS said that it was a “police incident”, but confirmed they were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to Stonehaven Road in Aberdeen at 5.25am on Monday.

“During the water-based incident, we used a rescue board.”

Police can be seen working in the area of Aberdeen Rowing Club.
Police at the entrance to Aberdeen Rowing Club on South Espande West. Image: Jamie Sinclair/ DC Thomson.

Two appliances from Altens, as well as two water rescue boats from Elgin and Aberdeen Central were used during the operation.

She continued: “This is a police incident, and they will be able to provide more details.

“The stop sign came through at 6.02am.”

We have approached Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Missing Aberdeen woman Georgina Johnson traced safe and well
RNAS award winner George Duncan.
RNAS award for 'level-headed' Alford entrepreneur George Duncan
The Beach Leisure Centre was boarded up by Aberdeen City Council in July 2023. It is due to be demolished by March 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Beach Leisure Centre: 'I can give you 50 MILLION reasons why it will…
5
The Stonehaven windows debate reached Holyrood
Stonehaven couple in fight to replace century-old windows at £840k home and Fasque House…
Sue Perkins, Chris McCausland and Stewart Lee for Aberdeen Comedy Festival
Strictly Come Dancing comedian among first headliners announced for new Aberdeen comedy festival
From left to right, Derek Soutar, Balint Demus, Nick Suman and Jack Robertson visiting Adam in hospital. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Banff teen who lost lower legs in horror crash gets surprise hospital visit from…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – Peterhead murder trial verdict and an Elgin drugs kingpin
Troy Sutherland was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunken racist who repeatedly called man n-word is jailed to 'reflect' on his behaviour
Jacqui Innes has been dubbed "Mrs Northfield". Image: Celebrate Aberdeenac
'Mrs Northfield' among charity heroes recognised at Celebrate Aberdeen awards
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
BrewDog founder James Watt gets engaged to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo

Conversation