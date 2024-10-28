Rescue boats called to early morning emergency on River Dee

A rescue board has been used by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at an incident in South Esplanade West, near Stonehaven Road in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the Queen Elizabeth II bridge area to assist Police Scotland at 5.25am this morning.

SFRS said that it was a “police incident”, but confirmed they were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to Stonehaven Road in Aberdeen at 5.25am on Monday.

“During the water-based incident, we used a rescue board.”

Two appliances from Altens, as well as two water rescue boats from Elgin and Aberdeen Central were used during the operation.

She continued: “This is a police incident, and they will be able to provide more details.

“The stop sign came through at 6.02am.”

