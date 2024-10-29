Hopes for a bright Christmas dimmed in Newtonhill lights row

Hopes of adding to the festive glow in Newtonhill have been dashed – as Aberdeenshire Council says a street isn’t busy enough for enough people to enjoy the extra lights requested.

Newtonhill Village Association was denied permission to replace two faulty lamp post sockets on Skateraw Road and Newtonhill Road.

The group asked for four extra festive lights too but that request was also turned down.

They said the lights were needed to fill the existing festive display that leads down to the old village.

And they argued that it had taken almost a year of “long and torturous” discussions with council officers to get the matter before a crunch meeting today.

Why were the Newtonhill Christmas lights refused?

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee discussed the issue.

It came after more than 200 people backed a petition calling for the extra lights.

Roads chief Jonathan Sharp explained that the group’s ask was rejected as the stretch of road didn’t meet the council’s festive lighting policy around footfall.

He said: “The road is a main access point into the town.

“The assessment of lights relates to areas that are likely to attract high footfall levels during the afternoon and evening.

“Therefore, this location does not meet the criteria.”

Councillor Mel Sullivan, who brought the matter to committee, asked if the council had carried out any surveys to record footfall levels in the village.

However, she was told this had not been done.

The North Kincardine member asked what footfall actually included and was told it was purely pedestrians there to visit main shopping areas at Christmas time.

Mr Sharp added: “For Newtonhill there is no real shopping area, that is part of the issue here.”

Councillor hits out at policy

Councillor Sullivan told the chamber she had an issue with the process that determines what is or isn’t an area of high footfall.

She stated: “At the moment we have no details from the council, it is purely subjective opinion.

“The majority of the population has to pass through it to get to their homes and to get out everyday, there are five bus stops and the school buses go down it.

“All of that actually doesn’t count?”

Plea for communities to have a say

Aberdeenshire Council’s current festive lighting policy was agreed back in 2018 and is up for review next year.

Councillor Sullivan asked that communities must get a say and decide which streets are main areas of footfall.

She also asked that the lighting review be carried out as soon as possible to ensure any changes can be put in place ahead of next Christmas.

Meanwhile, councillor George Carr said he had “great sympathy” for the request, but said the village wasn’t alone.

He noted that residents in Luthermuir and Gourdon faced a similar issue.

Read more