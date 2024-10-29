Hopes for a bright Christmas dimmed in Newtonhill lights row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes for a bright Christmas dimmed in Newtonhill lights row

Newtonhill Village Association was not allowed to replace two faulty lamp post sockets or add four extra lights to the current display.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Newtonhill Road in Newtonhill will not get any extra Christmas lights this year. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Newtonhill Road in Newtonhill will not get any extra Christmas lights this year.

Hopes of adding to the festive glow in Newtonhill have been dashed – as Aberdeenshire Council says a street isn’t busy enough for enough people to enjoy the extra lights requested.

Newtonhill Village Association was denied permission to replace two faulty lamp post sockets on Skateraw Road and Newtonhill Road.

The group asked for four extra festive lights too but that request was also turned down.

They said the lights were needed to fill the existing festive display that leads down to the old village.

And they argued that it had taken almost a year of “long and torturous” discussions with council officers to get the matter before a crunch meeting today.

Why were the Newtonhill Christmas lights refused?

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee discussed the issue.

It came after more than 200 people backed a petition calling for the extra lights.

Roads chief Jonathan Sharp explained that the group’s ask was rejected as the stretch of road didn’t meet the council’s festive lighting policy around footfall.

Newtonhill Road is one of the busiest roads in Newtonhill. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

He said: “The road is a main access point into the town.

“The assessment of lights relates to areas that are likely to attract high footfall levels during the afternoon and evening.

“Therefore, this location does not meet the criteria.”

Councillor Mel Sullivan, who brought the matter to committee, asked if the council had carried out any surveys to record footfall levels in the village.

The stars on this map shows the location of Newtonhill’s Christmas lights. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

However, she was told this had not been done.

The North Kincardine member asked what footfall actually included and was told it was purely pedestrians there to visit main shopping areas at Christmas time.

Mr Sharp added: “For Newtonhill there is no real shopping area, that is part of the issue here.”

Councillor hits out at policy

Councillor Sullivan told the chamber she had an issue with the process that determines what is or isn’t an area of high footfall.

She stated: “At the moment we have no details from the council, it is purely subjective opinion.

“The majority of the population has to pass through it to get to their homes and to get out everyday, there are five bus stops and the school buses go down it.

“All of that actually doesn’t count?”

Newtonhill Park can be found next to Newtonhill Road. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Plea for communities to have a say

Aberdeenshire Council’s current festive lighting policy was agreed back in 2018 and is up for review next year.

Councillor Sullivan asked that communities must get a say and decide which streets are main areas of footfall.

She also asked that the lighting review be carried out as soon as possible to ensure any changes can be put in place ahead of next Christmas.

Meanwhile, councillor George Carr said he had “great sympathy” for the request, but said the village wasn’t alone.

He noted that residents in Luthermuir and Gourdon faced a similar issue.

