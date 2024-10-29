Eye-watering cost of Toff’s engagement ring ‘revealed’ – as she celebrates in Aberdeenshire with fiance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Eye-watering cost of Toff’s engagement ring ‘revealed’ – as she celebrates in Aberdeenshire with fiance

An engagement ring specialist said James Watt made a "truly royal choice" - and that the design holds special meaning.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo got engaged last week. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.
By Chris Cromar

As Georgia Toffolo and James Watt celebrate their engagement in Aberdeenshire, a diamond specialist has revealed what Toff’s impressive ring would have set the businessman back.

BrewDog founder James Watt and former Made in Chelsea Star Georgia Toffolo confirmed their engagement on Sunday.

Dating since the summer of 2023, the pair now spend their time between Aberdeenshire and London.

Posting the news on social media, the reality TV star – who is affectionately known as “Toff” – said it was “the best moment of my life so far“.

Now, the couple are back in Aberdeenshire celebrating the milestone, with Toff posting pictures of the happy couple at Cluny yesterday.

In a caption, she addressed her fiancé by saying: “Am I dreaming, is this real? I’ve been so over excited since it happened, this feeling is amazing.”

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo with dog.
The happy couple have been celebrating in Aberdeenshire. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Laura Taylor, an engagement and wedding ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, has estimated the value of the “beautiful ring”.

She said: “Based on the size and quality of the stones, I would estimate this ring’s value to be around £200,000, depending on the diamond specifications.”

However, there may be a caveat to this given Mr Watt’s green credentials; his company BrewDog became the “world’s first carbon negative beer business”.

Lauren said that if he opted for lab-grown diamonds, which aligns with his support for sustainability, the jeweller believes the ring’s value would “be closer to £80,000”.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
Toff’s engagement ring is estimated to have cost between £80,000-£200,000. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

Mrs Taylor describes the three-stone ring, which features a large marquise-cut diamond at the centre and is flanked by two pear-shaped diamonds, as being “distinctive” and “elegant”.

“The marquise cut, with its elongated, pointed ends, creates a striking and sophisticated look, adding length and elegance to the finger,” she said.

Toff’s engagement ring a ‘truly royal choice’

The engagement and wedding ring expert said it is also a “truly royal choice” and has “historical significance” due to the fact that marquise diamonds were originally commissioned by King Louis XV of France.

As well as its royal links, the three-stone design on the ring also holds a special meaning, as it is said to symbolise the past, present and future of a relationship.

Georgia Toffolo.
Georgia Toffolo said she has fallen in love with Aberdeenshire. Image: Georgia Toffolo.

“The pear-shaped diamonds add an extra layer of sparkle and balance to the marquise centre stone, resulting in a beautiful, eye-catching design.

“The yellow gold band brings warmth and timelessness to the piece, perfectly complementing the bright sparkle of the diamonds and adding a vintage touch to this modern style,” Mrs Taylor added.

No date or venue has been announced for the couple’s wedding, but in an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal last month, Toff opened up about her love for the north-east.

