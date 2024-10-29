Eye-watering cost of Toff’s engagement ring ‘revealed’ – as she celebrates in Aberdeenshire with fiance

As Georgia Toffolo and James Watt celebrate their engagement in Aberdeenshire, a diamond specialist has revealed what Toff’s impressive ring would have set the businessman back.

BrewDog founder James Watt and former Made in Chelsea Star Georgia Toffolo confirmed their engagement on Sunday.

Dating since the summer of 2023, the pair now spend their time between Aberdeenshire and London.

Posting the news on social media, the reality TV star – who is affectionately known as “Toff” – said it was “the best moment of my life so far“.

Now, the couple are back in Aberdeenshire celebrating the milestone, with Toff posting pictures of the happy couple at Cluny yesterday.

In a caption, she addressed her fiancé by saying: “Am I dreaming, is this real? I’ve been so over excited since it happened, this feeling is amazing.”

Laura Taylor, an engagement and wedding ring specialist at Lorel Diamonds, has estimated the value of the “beautiful ring”.

She said: “Based on the size and quality of the stones, I would estimate this ring’s value to be around £200,000, depending on the diamond specifications.”

However, there may be a caveat to this given Mr Watt’s green credentials; his company BrewDog became the “world’s first carbon negative beer business”.

Lauren said that if he opted for lab-grown diamonds, which aligns with his support for sustainability, the jeweller believes the ring’s value would “be closer to £80,000”.

Mrs Taylor describes the three-stone ring, which features a large marquise-cut diamond at the centre and is flanked by two pear-shaped diamonds, as being “distinctive” and “elegant”.

“The marquise cut, with its elongated, pointed ends, creates a striking and sophisticated look, adding length and elegance to the finger,” she said.

Toff’s engagement ring a ‘truly royal choice’

The engagement and wedding ring expert said it is also a “truly royal choice” and has “historical significance” due to the fact that marquise diamonds were originally commissioned by King Louis XV of France.

As well as its royal links, the three-stone design on the ring also holds a special meaning, as it is said to symbolise the past, present and future of a relationship.

“The pear-shaped diamonds add an extra layer of sparkle and balance to the marquise centre stone, resulting in a beautiful, eye-catching design.

“The yellow gold band brings warmth and timelessness to the piece, perfectly complementing the bright sparkle of the diamonds and adding a vintage touch to this modern style,” Mrs Taylor added.

No date or venue has been announced for the couple’s wedding, but in an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal last month, Toff opened up about her love for the north-east.