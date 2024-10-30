Aberdeen fans: ‘No reason we can’t split Celtic and Rangers this season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen fans: ‘No reason we can’t split Celtic and Rangers this season’

After Wednesday's 2-1 win against Rangers, the club are unbeaten after 10 Scottish Premiership matches this season.

Aberdeen fans Pittodrie.
Aberdeen fans are growing in confidence. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

“We’re going to win the league, we’re going to win the league” was the chant from the Pittodrie Bar ahead of Aberdeen’s clash with Rangers.

The Dons beat their old Glasgow rivals 2-1 at Pittodrie tonight, as they went nine points clear of the third-placed Govan side and stayed level on points with champions Celtic.

Their incredible start to the season, their best ever, continued after goals from Nicky Devlin and substitute Shayden Morris sealed the win for the home side.

Nicky Devlin celebrating.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates the opening goal of the Dons’ win against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

New manager Jimmy Thelin is enjoying a dream start to life in his first season as Aberdeen manager and they have won nine of their opening 10 Scottish Premiership games, while drawing 2-2 with the Hoops – who are only above the Reds on goal difference.

Pittodrie Stadium vs. Rangers.
Pittodrie was sold out for tonight’s win against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Speaking to fans, the most hopeful believe the team can bring a league championship back to Pittodrie for the first time since 1985, when Sir Alex Ferguson was manager – but the entire Red Army are confident about what could be possible this term.

Outside a very noisy Pittodrie Bar on King Street was David Howell, who is “very confident” that the club can continue their on-field success and keep up their unbeaten start to the season.

David Howell.
David Howell believes Aberdeen can split the Old Firm.

“I don’t think they can win the league because of Celtic’s strength and depth, but there’s no reason why we can’t split the Old Firm,” he added.

Outside the Merkland Stand at Pittodrie was Neil Frew who described Thelin’s first few months in charge as brilliant.

Neil Frew.
Neil Frew described Thelin’s start as manager as “brilliant”.

He said: “Thelin’s been great, long may it continue.”

Although he thinks challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title “might be a bit too far” this season, he is hopeful the Dons can keep up the their form and rival the Parkhead club at the top of the table.

Scottish football YouTuber would ‘love’ to see Dons win title

Travelling to the match all the way from Glasgow was popular Scottish football YouTuber Blair McNally, whose YouTube channel has over 35,000 subscribers, and the Partick Thistle supporter said he was “so excited for this one”.

“I’m driving 400 miles for this game and I’m not against it one bit, I’m so happy I’m coming back, because for the first time since 1985 Aberdeen have the chance to make history and win this league.

Blair McNally.
Scottish football YouTuber Blair McNally would “love” to see the Dons win the league.

“A win against Rangers tonight could be one of the best atmospheres we have seen at Pittodrie,” he told The P&J, before kick-off.

Blair said he would “love” the Dons to win the league and believes it would transform Scottish football.

Aberdeen league title would send north-east ‘nuts’

He said: “It would open up Scottish football so much more, it would give other teams the confidence. I think a massive part is the confidence, the experience of getting that silverware.

“With Aberdeen doing it this season, I think it would send this city and this area nuts, and I would love to see it. 1985 is far too long since Aberdeen last done it and it’s been too long a wait.”

John Grant.
John Grant was looking forward to tonight’s match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Waiting outside the Richard Donald Stand was Helen Reid and she was “absolutely confident” that Aberdeen can keep up their great form.

Helen Reid.
Helen Reid is a big fan of Jimmy Thelin.

Praising Thein, she said: “I think this manager’s doing a great job, I think he’s amazing and they’re obviously listening to what he’s telling them and I think they will do it.”

At the end of the match, Pittodrie was rocking, as Dons fans sang “we’re going to win the league”.

And who knows, it may well happen come May.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The former boathouse has been sold. Image: Masson Glennie
Former boatshed in 'Local Hero village' sells for six-figure sum after renovation
The beer garden at the Westhill Holiday Inn went before the licensing committee.
Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden wins licensing fight as lawyer tells council 'it's not…
Charlie Reid
Heartbroken family of Shaun Ritchie speak a decade on from his disappearance
Split image of Karolina and her son Eddie next to a photo of Safi
Tillydrone mum 'overwhelmed' by bravery of third Aberdeen Beach hero who saved her and…
Queen's Cross roundabout.
Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Aberdeen's west end
Councillor Alex Nicoll has quit the SNP group he once led over the Aberdeen city centre bus gate 'mistake'. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Former council co-leader Alex Nicoll QUITS SNP as bus gate fiasco among 'a…
The Caley Bar has seen 11 violent incidents in the past year.
Peterhead's Bar 57 nightclub 'might have to shut' as hours cut in police violence…
Safety Camera Unit
Speed camera to be stationed on A93 near Cults after residents raise speeding concerns
2
Rapist Leon Pedley went for dinner with two women in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson
High-risk rapist met woman in Aberdeen without notifying police
Split image of Haughton House and Julie Reid
WATCH: Learning lessons from the paranormal at 'spirit hotspot' Haughton House

Conversation