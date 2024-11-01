Fed-up Castlegate shop owners say fences have ‘blocked’ footfall for months ahead of further flagstone resurfacing misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fed-up Castlegate shop owners say fences have ‘blocked’ footfall for months ahead of further flagstone resurfacing misery

Local traders say they should have been consulted.

Castlegate works.
The fencing at the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Castlegate shop owners have hit out at Aberdeen City Council for failing to remove fencing months after construction work.

Businesses claim the barriers, erected for pavement flagstone repair work that started in June and finished in August, are affecting footfall.

The council says the fencing has not been removed as it’s needed to ensure vehicles do not drive over the new flagstones while they set and settle in.

Castlegate works.
The fence has been in position since June. Image: DC Thomson.
Calum Ratray.
Businessman Calum Ratray says local shopkeepers are “going crazy” over the fence remaining. Image: DC Thomson.

It comes as more resurfacing work was announced, with the area around Mercat Cross set for an unsightly makeover in the coming weeks.

Flagstones on the road at the east end of Union Street will be retained and replaced with a temporary road surface, in a bid to make the uneven road safer – and to levy a £1.5million repair bill.

Calum Rattray, who runs Castlegate Collectables antique store, said the local authority did not consult him or other business owners about the works.

He said: “All the slabs have been repaired and they’ve just kept the fence there, they’ve never taken it down.

“There’s about a dozen other shopkeepers going crazy.”

Mr Rattray, who also thinks the council should reimburse local businesses, called the stones a “death trap”.

Fence is ‘blocking foot traffic’

Another business affected by the fence is Grade A Barbers, whose owner Lennon Brown said the area looks closed due to the “massive fence”.

Lennon Brown.
Lennon Brown thinks businesses should have been consulted by the council. Image: DC Thomson.

He told The Press and Journal: “I just think it’s a bit pointless having it up, you’re blocking foot traffic and affecting businesses.

“If they’ve done what they’ve needed to do, I don’t understand the point of having it up, because you’re just going to be affecting businesses.

“If you’re looking up from the top of Union Street, you just assume it’s closed off.

“It stops foot traffic and stops people from wanting to come down this bit.”

Castlegate works.
New stones at the Castlegate will be put in between the two red lines on the map. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The new works are being carried out to create a route across the Castlegate to make it suitable for vehicles.

“Specialised repair works to flagstones on a different pavement part of the Castlegate were carried out from the beginning of June to the end of August and included assessing repair method options and costs.

“The fencing has been kept up to ensure vehicles did not go onto the pavement area until the repairs to the flagstones set and settled in. “

Conversation