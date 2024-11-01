Torry street set for double yellow lines to stop parked cars blocking emergency access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torry street set for double yellow lines to stop parked cars blocking emergency access

It comes after a pavement parking ban forced cars to park fully on the road.

By Graham Fleming
Kirkhill Road in Torry will soon be painted with double-yellow lines. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kirkhill Road in Torry will soon be painted with double-yellow lines. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A residential street in Torry is set for double yellow lines to stop parked cars blocking access for emergency vehicles and bin lorries.

Plans drawn up by Aberdeen City Council reveal parking restrictions will come into force on Kirkhill Road in early 2025.

Drivers were forced to park vehicles fully on the road after a pavement parking ban was introduced in July.

New plans show how the restrictions will look once implemented. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Drawings show plans for 83 on-street parking spaces, with parts of the road to be marked with double yellow lines.

The exact date for the road markings and subsequent enforcement has yet to be confirmed.

Parking on double yellow lines is illegal and enforced by police and parking wardens, who can fine drivers £100.

Double yellow lines required after parked cars ‘hindered access’

Residents were told of the plans via an Aberdeen City Council email.

It reads: “On Kirkhill Road, officers received reports of a vehicular accessibility issue since the introduction of the pavement parking prohibition.

“We have since assessed the road to determine the extent of the issue and decide the best form of intervention.

“A late night survey was conducted at 10pm July 17, and at the time of the survey, vehicles were observed to be parked along both the north and south kerb-lines of the carriageway, in line with the prohibition.

“However, when parked opposite each other, they reduce the carriageway width which hinders access.

“Using the results of the survey, it was decided that double yellow lines are introduced on sections of Kirkhill Road.

“This will aid appropriate parking patterns so that access for emergency and waste collections vehicles will no longer be hindered.

“Offices reviewed the alternative of one-way or pavement parking exemptions and they are not appropriate in this situation.”

Kirkhill Road residents ‘should have been consulted’

Torry/Ferryhill councillor Michael Kusznir said: “I understand the reasons for officers implementing these changes but would have preferred if residents had been consulted beforehand.

Torry Councillor Michael Kusznir said he “understood the need” for the measures.

“We have seen from other more substantial traffic changes across the city that engagement after implementation is not always the best method to make that change.

“I will be writing to residents to highlight the parking restrictions and of course will feedback any concerns to the council.”

Aberdeen City Council failed to provide comment.

