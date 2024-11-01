Torry street set for double yellow lines to stop parked cars blocking emergency access

A residential street in Torry is set for double yellow lines to stop parked cars blocking access for emergency vehicles and bin lorries.

Plans drawn up by Aberdeen City Council reveal parking restrictions will come into force on Kirkhill Road in early 2025.

Drivers were forced to park vehicles fully on the road after a pavement parking ban was introduced in July.

Drawings show plans for 83 on-street parking spaces, with parts of the road to be marked with double yellow lines.

The exact date for the road markings and subsequent enforcement has yet to be confirmed.

Parking on double yellow lines is illegal and enforced by police and parking wardens, who can fine drivers £100.

Double yellow lines required after parked cars ‘hindered access’

Residents were told of the plans via an Aberdeen City Council email.

It reads: “On Kirkhill Road, officers received reports of a vehicular accessibility issue since the introduction of the pavement parking prohibition.

“We have since assessed the road to determine the extent of the issue and decide the best form of intervention.

“A late night survey was conducted at 10pm July 17, and at the time of the survey, vehicles were observed to be parked along both the north and south kerb-lines of the carriageway, in line with the prohibition.

“However, when parked opposite each other, they reduce the carriageway width which hinders access.

“Using the results of the survey, it was decided that double yellow lines are introduced on sections of Kirkhill Road.

“This will aid appropriate parking patterns so that access for emergency and waste collections vehicles will no longer be hindered.

“Offices reviewed the alternative of one-way or pavement parking exemptions and they are not appropriate in this situation.”

Kirkhill Road residents ‘should have been consulted’

Torry/Ferryhill councillor Michael Kusznir said: “I understand the reasons for officers implementing these changes but would have preferred if residents had been consulted beforehand.

“We have seen from other more substantial traffic changes across the city that engagement after implementation is not always the best method to make that change.

“I will be writing to residents to highlight the parking restrictions and of course will feedback any concerns to the council.”

Aberdeen City Council failed to provide comment.