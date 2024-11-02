Aberdeen pals’ dream comes true with trendy new clothes shop on The Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pals’ dream comes true with trendy new clothes shop on The Green

Former Hanon employees Thomas Lindie and David Taylor decided to open their own store when the clothing business folded last year.

Thomas Lindie and David Taylor outside their new store on The Green Out and Back.
Thomas Lindie and David Taylor have been plotting their new clothing store on The Green since January. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

When clothes shop Hanon shuts its doors on Aberdeen’s historic Green for the final time last October, Thomas Lindie knew exactly what to do.

The 32-year-old had been working as a marketing manager at the independent business, best known for its house-branded streetwear, for nearly a decade.

But when the owners decided to call it quits after 30 years of trading, Thomas didn’t take this as a setback – but rather an opportunity to embark on a new venture.

And before he realised it, he was reaching for his phone to message friend and fellow Hanon alumnus David Taylor with an unexpected proposition.

Exterior of Hanon store on The Green in Aberdeen
Hanon  shut its entire business last year, just a few months after closing their store on The Green and moving to online only. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“He just messaged me one day ‘Hey, do you want to open up a store?’, David chuckles as he recalls how the idea for their Out and Back shop first came about.

“It’s something we are really passionate about and we had been talking about maybe setting up our own clothing business one day…

“I’ve always wanted to do that, but I guess I just needed a little push – and then Thomas convinced me this was the time to take the jump.”

Empty unit on The Green brough back to life with Out and Back shop

The duo didn’t make too big of a jump from their former place of work, however.

Despite some being put off by major works there, they knew this new venture simply had to be on The Green.

For the last few months, they have been doing up the vacant unit two doors down, which housed reselling firm Overhype before it closed around the same time as Hanon.

Overhype closed in October last year. Image: Sam Sharp.

Now all spruced up – with the smell of fresh paint still filling your nostrils as you cross the doorstep – it has been converted into The Green’s newest outdoor clothing store.

David and Thomas can barely contain their enthusiasm as they go over a long list of premium brands on offer – some of which can’t be found anywhere else in Scotland.

VJ Sport, Pas Normal Studios, Satisfy and Maurten are just few of the brands on offer at the Out and Back shop.
VJ Sport, Pas Normal Studios, Satisfy and Maurten are just few of the brands on offer at the Out and Back shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Out and Back offers exclusive brands – now found only in Aberdeen

Holding bright green VJ Sport trainers – which I’m told are among his favourites for running up the hills – David explains what sets Out and Back apart from sportswear chains.

“There are loads of brands that we are really invested in but are not available in Aberdeen or in Scotland – and we thought we can change that.

“We really like the outdoors – whether that is running, hiking or cycling – but I think what makes this store special is our genuine passion and care for product.

“This is at the core of what we want to do here – give our customers something that they haven’t got a chance to see or experience anywhere else.”

Thomas Lindie and David Taylor inside their new store Out and Back on The Green.
Thomas and David hope the store will become a destination for customers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And they want Out and Back to be a lot more than just a shop, Thomas adds.

He glances across the store and says: “We are building something that people would want to come to – a destination with a wealth of really good and hard-to-find product.

“And we don’t want it to be just a retail space, but to serve a community and become a focal point where people can just come in and chat with like-minded folk or hang out.”

‘The Green was the only place we wanted to be’

Thomas admits that opening a store in the current climate is a “bold” move, but they are confident they have the right skill sets and the determination to make it work.

And they didn’t hesitate even for a second when they picked The Green as the perfect location for their business.

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

“We didn’t look anywhere else – it was the only place we wanted to be,” he smiles.

“It’s a fantastic area of Aberdeen that sometimes gets forgotten, but there is always a great buzz with all the long-established independent businesses that are here.

“And it’s a proper thoroughfare between the city centre and Union Square for shoppers.

“Now we want to try and put our own stamp here and hopefully recreate what we were drawn to The Green for.”

An inside shot of the Out and Back store at The Green.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But are they worried about major construction works at the market?

Out and Back is located right across from the new £40 million food and drink market, which is expected to completed in 2027.

Traders have been complaining for months about the negative impact of the ongoing construction works, as black hoarding was erected and Hadden Street was closed off.

Hadden Street will be closed for at least a year while the market is being built. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bosses of Cheerz Bar and The Market Arms even slashed their opening hours to make ends meet, while raising concerns about rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Council chiefs have since been working with business owners to find a compromise, installing additional CCTV along the darker routes on The Green.

However, Thomas and David believe the new development will bring better fortunes to the area, which is bound to become “even more vibrant” in the next few years.

An artist impression of how The Green could look when the new market is completed. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

Thomas adds: “We appreciate there is lots of construction going on outside, but we are pretty confident that the market will be a good thing when it’s completed.

“There are a lot of good things going on, we just need to focus a bit more on that rather than on the doom and gloom.

“It’s tough but we are excited about what the future holds for The Green. We just need to play the long game and I’m sure it will pay off in the end.”

