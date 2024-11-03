Gallery: Bonfire Night celebrations in Peterhead go off with a bang

The annual Peterhead fireworks and bonfire night returned on Saturday.

Organised by Buchanhaven Harbour Trust, the free event brought hundreds of locals to the harbour for the display.

This was the first of two firework shows scheduled in Peterhead this month, with the second set for November 5.

Locals wrapped up as they braved the chilly sea breeze to take in the evening’s events.

Fireworks dazzled the skies above the harbour for around 20 minutes.

