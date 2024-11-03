Gallery: Bonfire Night celebrations in Peterhead go off with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Bonfire Night celebrations in Peterhead go off with a bang

The annual event brought large crowds eager to see the sky light up with fireworks.

Peterhead Fireworks Night was a spectacular success. Image: Ethan Williams
Peterhead Fireworks Night was a spectacular success. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries & Ena Saracevic

The annual Peterhead fireworks and bonfire night returned on Saturday.

Organised by Buchanhaven Harbour Trust, the free event brought hundreds of locals to the harbour for the display.

This was the first of two firework shows scheduled in Peterhead this month, with the second set for November 5.

Locals wrapped up as they braved the chilly sea breeze to take in the evening’s events.

Fireworks dazzled the skies above the harbour for around 20 minutes.

Can you spot yourself in these pictures our photographer Ethan Williams took at the event?

Camilla, Vivian, Debbie Anne of the Buchanhaven Harbour Trust and Kerry. Image: Ethan Williams
Visitors enjoying the bonfire. Saturday 2nd November. Image: Ethan Williams
Eveline Main, Trish Nordby and Freya Nordby. Image: Ethan Williams
This family gathered for a spectacular night! Image: Ethan Williams
Holly and Scott enjoyed the night. Image: Ethan Williams
A couple enjoy the fireworks. Image: Ethan Williams
Sachkin and Airida. Image: Ethan Williams
Zach and Charlie. Image: Ethan Williams
A night of fireworks and fun. Image: Ethan Williams
Family night under the fireworks! Kevin, Grace, and Hayden soaking up the magic in Peterhead. Image: Ethan Williams
Ashley Simpson, Logan and their baby. Image: Ethan Williams
Onlookers were enjoying the fireworks. Image: Ethan Williams
Fun by the bonfire. Image: Ethan Williams
From crackling bonfires to sky-shattering booms, Peterhead brought the heat this Fireworks Night! Image: Ethan Williams
Lucy Gillies, Nicole Durie, Kirsty Gillies and Baby John. Saturday 2nd November. Image: Ethan Williams
Uncle and Niece having a blast. Image: Ethan Williams
Nathan and Mum Niomi enjoyed the fireworks. Image: Ethan Williams
Peterhead Fireworks Night Bonfire. Image: Ethan Williams
Jay and Jack enjoying the show. Image: Ethan Williams
Big smiles from Isla, Nia, and Hollie! Image: Ethan Williams
Kayden and Riley enjoyed the Peterhead fireworks night. Image: Ethan Williams

