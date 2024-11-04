Farmfoods plans for Old Aberdeen site REJECTED amid traffic concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Farmfoods plans for Old Aberdeen site REJECTED amid traffic concerns

The retail giant had been hoping to open a new shop in the city.

By Ben Hendry
Old Aberdeen Farmfoods design image
Farmfoods argued there is a need for the new supermarket in the area. Image: Farmfoods

Plans for a new Farmfoods supermarket in Aberdeen have been rejected by council bosses worried about the dangers of lorries entering the site.

The frozen food giant pledged to build its “most attractive branch in the city” at a spot just off King Street about a year ago.

Excited locals welcomed the idea, with many in the nearby Seaton area relishing the chance to stock up on cut-price goods.

However, roads officials gave the idea the cold shoulder…

What were the Farmfoods plans?

The proposals would have meant demolishing a 50-year-old former barracks building at the 152 Don Street site.

As well as a training corps, it was latterly as a Covid testing centre.

The Roy Strathdee building has become something of an eyesore. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In recent months, the “eyesore” building has been boarded up.

Farmfoods said its plans would create 20 new jobs while saving shoppers money on their grocery bills.

Papers sent to the local authority said: “Farmfoods distribute leaflets with money-off vouchers.

“This is aimed at customers undertaking bulk food shopping trips.”

This aerial view shows the proposed supermarket. Image: Farmfoods

Why was the new Aberdeen Farmfoods rejected?

Farmfoods, which has its roots in the city with the first branch opening in Woodside in 1954, ran into trouble when it came to road concerns.

Officials took exception to the idea of allowing both delivery lorries and shoppers to enter the site via Don Street.

The junction onto Don Street from King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They said a separate service route would be required, dismissing claims that this approach is “common practice”.

A council report states: “Delivery vehicles manoeuvring in/out of the service area would impede customers within the site, as well as impacting the flow of vehicles on Don Street itself.

“There are also road safety concerns caused by the requirement for the large delivery vehicles to reverse back towards the entrance.”

Farmfoods had offered to carry out deliveries before the shop opened, to “negate any concerns”.

But the council contended that such a condition would be impossible to monitor.

The road concerns have proven insurmountable. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think the council made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

What did locals think?

Old Aberdeen Community Council was “broadly supportive” but shared some concerns.

A letter sent to the local authority stressed that any sort of “road mishap” would “shut down this entire neighbourhood [to vehicles] – including the site’s access”.

The Don Street site, opposite Seaton Park. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The group’s planning liaison officer, Steve Berry, also raised fears about “potential bird presence and roosting”.

He added that the low, sloped roof could prove inviting to seagulls – and that any netting to deter them would be “unsightly and entirely out of keeping with the conservation area”.

The rejected Aberdeen Farmfoods plans are available to see on the council’s website.

Read more:

Demolished Old Aberdeen student halls site left abandoned for decades could be ‘reimagined’ by university

Look back at Aberdeen’s historic Mitchell’s Hospital as Chanonry landmark hits the market

‘It’s better than Edinburgh!’ A day in the life of a cruise ship visitor seeing Old Aberdeen for the first time

Conversation