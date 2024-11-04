Comedian Frankie Boyle and celebrities unite to challenge controversial Rosebank oil field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian Frankie Boyle and celebrities unite to challenge controversial Rosebank oil field

A diverse line-up of stars, including Outlander’s Catriona Balfe, are backing the legal challenge against planning permission for the oil project off the coast of Shetland.

By Louise Glen
Frankie Boyle Oban
Frankie Boyle will host an evening in Edinburgh to discuss the Rosebank oil field. Image: Anthony Upton/Shutterstock.

Comedian Frankie Boyle is taking to the stage in Edinburgh – but this time he won’t be cracking jokes.

The Scot is rallying against the Rosebank oil field, set to be developed 80 miles off the coast of the Shetland Islands.

Mr Boyle is among a raft of famous faces supporting a legal challenge against the planning permission for the controversial project, including fellow comedian Jo Lycett, Outlander’s Catriona Balfe, Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright and indie band Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson.

In addition, prominent climate leaders and social activists including architect of the Paris Climate Agreement Christiana Figueres, and author Naomi Klein are rallying behind the cause.

They have teamed up with Uplift, a climate organisation advocating for a “rapid and fair transition” away from oil and gas production in the UK.

Catriona Balfe has signed against Rosebank Oil Field
Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is also opposed to the Rosebank oil field plan. Image: AP.

The Scottish Court of Session will hear the case from November 12 while world leaders gather for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

On the eve of the hearing, Boyle will host a panel discussion in Edinburgh – named ‘Big Oil in Court; Rosebank and the fight for the North Sea’ – where guests will discuss the future of the project.

In an open letter, Boyle says: “Soon the earth will be so utterly destroyed that the only thing left will be Simon Cowell’s face, drifting through space like a chip wrapper.

“Campaigners have since been driven to the courts in order to stop the field from going ahead. I look forward to hosting a discussion on this ahead of the court hearing later this month.”

The controversial Rosebank oilfield

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granted development and production consent for Rosebank in 2023.

The former Conservative-led UK Government approved the project, which is more than twice the size of the Cambo oil field and holds around 500 million barrels of oil.

Industry heavy weights like Sir Ian Wood hailed the government approval as a boost for the economy and Britain’s energy security.

He said: “It will make a significant contribution toward achieving greater economic and energy security for Scotland and the UK.”

Objectors claim the field will emit “more CO2 than the world’s 28 lowest-income countries combined do in a year”.

A map showing where the giant Rosebank oilfield is located, north-west of Shetland.
A map showing where the giant Rosebank oilfield is located, northwest of Shetland.

Uplift and Greenpeace initiated a legal challenge last year against the development of the oil field, arguing that it conflicts with the UK’s legally binding carbon budgets and 2050 net-zero target.

The Scottish Court of Session granted permission for the judicial review of the planning permission to proceed. Once the case is heard, a decision should be made within three months.

Equinor and Ithaca Energy have been asked to comment.

 

 

Conversation