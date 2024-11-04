Comedian Frankie Boyle and celebrities unite to challenge controversial Rosebank oil field

Comedian Frankie Boyle is taking to the stage in Edinburgh – but this time he won’t be cracking jokes.

The Scot is rallying against the Rosebank oil field, set to be developed 80 miles off the coast of the Shetland Islands.

Mr Boyle is among a raft of famous faces supporting a legal challenge against the planning permission for the controversial project, including fellow comedian Jo Lycett, Outlander’s Catriona Balfe, Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright and indie band Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson.

In addition, prominent climate leaders and social activists including architect of the Paris Climate Agreement Christiana Figueres, and author Naomi Klein are rallying behind the cause.

They have teamed up with Uplift, a climate organisation advocating for a “rapid and fair transition” away from oil and gas production in the UK.

The Scottish Court of Session will hear the case from November 12 while world leaders gather for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

On the eve of the hearing, Boyle will host a panel discussion in Edinburgh – named ‘Big Oil in Court; Rosebank and the fight for the North Sea’ – where guests will discuss the future of the project.

In an open letter, Boyle says: “Soon the earth will be so utterly destroyed that the only thing left will be Simon Cowell’s face, drifting through space like a chip wrapper.

“Campaigners have since been driven to the courts in order to stop the field from going ahead. I look forward to hosting a discussion on this ahead of the court hearing later this month.”

The controversial Rosebank oilfield

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granted development and production consent for Rosebank in 2023.

The former Conservative-led UK Government approved the project, which is more than twice the size of the Cambo oil field and holds around 500 million barrels of oil.

Industry heavy weights like Sir Ian Wood hailed the government approval as a boost for the economy and Britain’s energy security.

He said: “It will make a significant contribution toward achieving greater economic and energy security for Scotland and the UK.”

Objectors claim the field will emit “more CO2 than the world’s 28 lowest-income countries combined do in a year”.

Uplift and Greenpeace initiated a legal challenge last year against the development of the oil field, arguing that it conflicts with the UK’s legally binding carbon budgets and 2050 net-zero target.

The Scottish Court of Session granted permission for the judicial review of the planning permission to proceed. Once the case is heard, a decision should be made within three months.

Equinor and Ithaca Energy have been asked to comment.