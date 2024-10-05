Demolished Old Aberdeen student halls site left abandoned for decades could be ‘reimagined’ by university

The demolished Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen could be “reimagined” in a campus-wide university rethink – after 20 years abandoned.

Built in 1969, the block of flats catered to generations of students until around the turn of the millennium.

The complex had its own dining hall and 270 bedrooms.

But these “past their best” buildings, nestled just behind St Machar Cathedral on The Chanonry, were bulldozed in 2003.

Extraordinary past of overgrown site

A document published by the university in March 2003 described the “generally well hidden” site, and elaborated on its prestigious past.

It explained that the Dunbar Halls land in Old Aberdeen was the “known location of the palace of the medieval bishops of Aberdeen”.

However, this 14th century structure was demolished in the 1600s – with some of the stones used to build nearby King’s College.

Trenches were excavated in 2005 in an effort to find evidence of the palace – with a wall eventually uncovered.

As the site was cleared, university chiefs suggested it could be used for private housing or as space for a shop.

Instead, nothing has ever happened.

Latest effort to sell Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen

By 2019, Aberdeen University was trying to sell it off – hailing the four-acre plot as a “rare development opportunity”.

After all, it sits in one of the city’s most sought-after areas – with homes on The Chanonry fetching up to £1 million.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors expected fierce competition for it, hailing the “unique opportunity” offered.

But five years on from this, it still remains undeveloped.

What is happening now with Dunbar Halls site?

The Scottish Government has now listed the site in a list of 65 pieces of “vacant and derelict” land all over Aberdeen.

Use the map below to explore the exact locations of each of the sites:

What would you like to see done with the Dunbar Halls spot? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen University has confirmed that the Dunbar Halls plot will be taken into consideration in major efforts to “reimagine” its Old Aberdeen campus.

A spokeswoman said: “Our ‘reimagining our campuses’ project board leads on consultation and planning on how our university estate could evolve in the coming years.

“The Dunbar Street site will be considered as part of ongoing process.

“No decisions have yet been taken in regard to the site.”

Abandoned Aberdeen

The Old Aberdeen site is just one of many among a growing epidemic of vacant and derelict spots across Aberdeen.

The full list of 65 includes various bulldozed businesses, along with many old schools and industrial complexes.

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

There are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

Read more: