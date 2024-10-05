Demolished Old Aberdeen student halls site left abandoned for decades could be ‘reimagined’ by university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Demolished Old Aberdeen student halls site left abandoned for decades could be ‘reimagined’ by university

Dunbar Halls, just next to St Machar Cathedral on The Chanonry, was torn down many years ago.

The Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen
The Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

The demolished Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen could be “reimagined” in a campus-wide university rethink – after 20 years abandoned.

Built in 1969, the block of flats catered to generations of students until around the turn of the millennium.

The complex had its own dining hall and 270 bedrooms.

But these “past their best” buildings, nestled just behind St Machar Cathedral on The Chanonry, were bulldozed in 2003.

The old Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen
The Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Extraordinary past of overgrown site

A document published by the university in March 2003 described the “generally well hidden” site, and elaborated on its prestigious past.

It explained that the Dunbar Halls land in Old Aberdeen was the “known location of the palace of the medieval bishops of Aberdeen”.

The halls being torn down in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
The site was reduced to rubble. Image: DC Thomson

However, this 14th century structure was demolished in the 1600s – with some of the stones used to build nearby King’s College.

Trenches were excavated in 2005 in an effort to find evidence of the palace – with a wall eventually uncovered.

As the site was cleared, university chiefs suggested it could be used for private housing or as space for a shop.

Instead, nothing has ever happened.

Overgrowth has sprouted all over the site between The Chanonry and Don Street. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Latest effort to sell Dunbar Halls site in Old Aberdeen

By 2019, Aberdeen University was trying to sell it off – hailing the four-acre plot as a “rare development opportunity”.

After all, it sits in one of the city’s most sought-after areas – with homes on The Chanonry fetching up to £1 million.

The patch of land has been empty since 2003. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors expected fierce competition for it, hailing the “unique opportunity” offered.

But five years on from this, it still remains undeveloped.

What is happening now with Dunbar Halls site?

The Scottish Government has now listed the site in a list of 65 pieces of “vacant and derelict” land all over Aberdeen.

Use the map below to explore the exact locations of each of the sites:

What would you like to see done with the Dunbar Halls spot? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen University has confirmed that the Dunbar Halls plot will be taken into consideration in major efforts to “reimagine” its Old Aberdeen campus.

A spokeswoman said: “Our ‘reimagining our campuses’ project board leads on consultation and planning on how our university estate could evolve in the coming years.

“The Dunbar Street site will be considered as part of ongoing process.

“No decisions have yet been taken in regard to the site.”

The spot is just next to Seaton Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Abandoned Aberdeen

The Old Aberdeen site is just one of many among a growing epidemic of vacant and derelict spots across Aberdeen.

The full list of 65 includes various bulldozed businesses, along with many old schools and industrial complexes. 

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

There are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

Read more:

