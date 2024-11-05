Burst stomach ulcer won’t stop Inverurie man behind north-east’s biggest fireworks firm

For fireworks display coordinators, this time of year must feel like Christmas for Santa Claus.

With 40 displays scheduled across Scotland in just nine days, Mark Copland’s company, Fireworx, is in the midst of its busiest season.

Based in Inverurie at Blackhall Industrial Estate, Mark’s fireworks store coordinates spectacular shows across Orkney, Shetland, the Highlands, and Aberdeenshire.

However, a medical emergency over the weekend left him facing a worrying situation in hospital.

Mark told The Press and Journal: “I had to go into ARI with a burst stomach ulcer – I almost died.

“It hit me after lunch on Saturday, and I was then hospitalised by 9pm.

“Normally I’m there to help out at work, so I tried not to alarm anyone.

“I was instructing people in the work group chat, as I was getting a drip put in my arm, the nurses couldn’t believe it.

“But I’m still alive and back to work.”

Hospital visit not stopping Fireworx boss

Undeterred by his health scare at the weekend, Mark is holding out for some rest and relaxation at the beginning of the year.

Meantime, it’s a mammoth task for him and the rest of the team to make sure bonfire night displays run as smoothly as possible.

“The logistics of getting everybody and everything everywhere it needs to be is crazy,” he explained.

“We’ve got displays in Orkney and Shetland, and we have trained operators all over.

“It’s a manic week, and then we’ve got the lead-up into Christmas and New Year.

“I’ll hopefully be able to have a bit of a rest by January 4 before starting preparations for the next year.”

Looking ahead, Mark is keen to bring in the next generation of operators to the fireworks industry.

Mark said: “I really want to future-proof my business.

“A lot of my son’s friends have been working for me, and they’ve done a great job.

“It’s really important that I get people involved who have a passion for this and are willing to put in the time that’s required.

“It’s really important to have a strong community.

“I try to employ local people, and I think the displays are just a great way for everyone to come together.”

Fireworx displays taking place this week

Fireworx is in for a busy week with several displays:

November 5: Inverness, Kemnay, Newtonhill

November 8: Ullapool

November 9: Aboyne, Hatton

November 10: Tarves

This comes off the back of a string of successful shows over the weekend in places such as Elgin, Forres and Oban.

