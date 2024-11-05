Burst stomach ulcer won’t stop Inverurie man behind north-east’s biggest fireworks firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Burst stomach ulcer won’t stop Inverurie man behind north-east’s biggest fireworks firm

During his busiest period, Mark Copland from Inverurie's Fireworx spent the weekend at ARI where he "almost died".

Mark Copland has been gearing up for his busiest time of the year. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
By Jamie Sinclair

For fireworks display coordinators, this time of year must feel like Christmas for Santa Claus.

With 40 displays scheduled across Scotland in just nine days, Mark Copland’s company, Fireworx, is in the midst of its busiest season.

Based in Inverurie at Blackhall Industrial Estate, Mark’s fireworks store coordinates spectacular shows across Orkney, Shetland, the Highlands, and Aberdeenshire.

However, a medical emergency over the weekend left him facing a worrying situation in hospital.

A previous Fireworx display.

Mark told The Press and Journal: “I had to go into ARI with a burst stomach ulcer – I almost died.

“It hit me after lunch on Saturday, and I was then hospitalised by 9pm.

“Normally I’m there to help out at work, so I tried not to alarm anyone.

“I was instructing people in the work group chat, as I was getting a drip put in my arm, the nurses couldn’t believe it.

“But I’m still alive and back to work.”

Hospital visit not stopping Fireworx boss

Undeterred by his health scare at the weekend, Mark is holding out for some rest and relaxation at the beginning of the year.

Meantime, it’s a mammoth task for him and the rest of the team to make sure bonfire night displays run as smoothly as possible.

“The logistics of getting everybody and everything everywhere it needs to be is crazy,” he explained.

“We’ve got displays in Orkney and Shetland, and we have trained operators all over.

“It’s a manic week, and then we’ve got the lead-up into Christmas and New Year.

“I’ll hopefully be able to have a bit of a rest by January 4 before starting preparations for the next year.”

Mark outside his Inverurie store. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

Looking ahead, Mark is keen to bring in the next generation of operators to the fireworks industry.

Mark said: “I really want to future-proof my business.

“A lot of my son’s friends have been working for me, and they’ve done a great job.

“It’s really important that I get people involved who have a passion for this and are willing to put in the time that’s required.

“It’s really important to have a strong community.

“I try to employ local people, and I think the displays are just a great way for everyone to come together.”

Fireworx displays taking place this week

Will you be attending any of Fireworx displays?

Fireworx is in for a busy week with several displays:

  • November 5: Inverness, Kemnay, Newtonhill
  • November 8: Ullapool
  • November 9: Aboyne, Hatton
  • November 10: Tarves

This comes off the back of a string of successful shows over the weekend in places such as Elgin, Forres and Oban.

Conversation