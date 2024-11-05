Gordon House: £500k demolition plans for council HQ in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon House: £500k demolition plans for council HQ in Inverurie

The Blackhall Road building could be shut for good by the end of December - with bulldozers expected to be on site shortly afterwards.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council's Gordon House offices in Inverurie could soon be demolished. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council’s Gordon House offices in Inverurie could be knocked down within months at a cost of £500,000.

The local authority has filed a building warrant revealing its plans to demolish the Blackhall Road building.

Council officers are hoping to shut the huge site for good by the end of December, and bulldozers could reduce it to rubble shortly afterwards.

Gordon House has been a prominent feature of Inverurie since it opened in 1982. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The move comes as councillors relocate staff to offices elsewhere, with some being sent to Inverurie town centre.

History of Gordon House

Gordon House opened in July 1982 to act as the “nerve-centre” of what was Gordon District Council at the time.

It was also the home of some departments of Grampian Regional Council, which had its headquarters in Woodhill House, Aberdeen.

The local authority will spend £500,000 knocking down Gordon House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The building was later taken on by Aberdeenshire Council once it was formed in 1996 and the district council was abolished.

However, the future of Gordon House has been hanging in the balance for a while now.

Back in 2021, the local authority unveiled plans to transform Inverurie Town Hall and move its staff there.

An artist impression of the proposed extension at Inverurie Town Hall that was later scrapped. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Under this proposal, Gordon House would have been demolished to create 100 parking spaces for staff.

But the idea proved to be extremely unpopular and was withdrawn just six months later after 369 residents submitted letters of objection.

They claimed the planned extension would “desecrate” the historic hall and “destroy the feel of the town centre”.

What does Aberdeenshire Council have to say?

A local authority spokesman confirmed the demolition plan was pressing ahead.

He added: “The Service Point which is contained in the building will move to 93 High Street which will become the new public-facing office in Inverurie.

“Officers are working to a timeline to close Gordon House by December 31st, with demolition in early 2025.”

Aberdeenshire Council has put in a £500,000 building warrant to demolish its old Gordon House headquarters in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The decision to close Gordon House comes as other offices across Aberdeenshire were given the axe earlier this year.

As part of its crucial budget setting process in February, councillors agreed to shut its service points in Ellon, Turriff, Banff, Stonehaven and Huntly.

This was estimated to save the local authority £183,000 while it was hoped that closing underused offices across the region would recover £314,000.

Building closure to save council cash

Council leader Gillian Owen said the closure would lead to “significant budgetary savings” as the local authority would no longer need to pay for its maintenance.

Aberdeenshire Council leader councillor Gillian Owen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

And she believes moving the service point to a more central location in the town is an added bonus.

“I’m confident that the relocation of the Service Point to the High Street will provide easier access for those coming into Inverurie to access other services and local shops which can only be beneficial for this thriving town centre,” she stated.

