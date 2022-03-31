Council withdraws plans to revamp Inverurie Town Hall after hundreds object to ‘desecration’ of historic building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has axed unpopular plans to add a “monstrosity” extension to Inverurie Town Hall after hundreds of angry locals objected.

Last summer, the local authority put forward an application to revamp the historic building.

The B-listed granite hall at the top of Market Street dates back more than 150 years, and would have been extended to house 450 council workers.

The scheme immediately came under fire, with 369 residents submitting letters of objection.

Only two people wrote in to voice support.

Today the local authority announced it has withdrawn the application “to allow for further development of the proposals”.

Why have Inverurie Town Hall plans been scrapped?

The extension was dreamed up to bring under one roof various council services currently scattered across Inverurie, Kintore, Ellon and Oldmeldrum.

And the local authority suggested the massive new block would “rejuvenate” the hall.

But a council spokesman has now explained there have been some objections which would require new proposals to be drawn up.

He also said the scheme’s future would depend on how the authority chooses to use offices in the coming years, with hybrid working becoming the norm since the pandemic.

And he added: “It was acknowledged that there were a significant number of issues raised by the community with the applications as they stand right now.”

New aims to revive town

As well as pulling back the town hall scheme, officers have been tasked with “drawing up a strategy” for the future of Inverurie – including where to base new offices.

But the spokesman confirmed that some work will still need to be done to Inverurie Town Hall.

He stated: “It was agreed to withdraw the applications and await the outcome of the some of these discussions before deciding how to progress next.

“This could result in a fresh application, or a new alternative option being put onto the table.”

What did locals say?

The venue has been at the hear of Inverurie since 1862 and residents feel passionately about it.

One of the hundreds of objectors wrote that the extension block would “desecrate” the historic site.

Another added: “Ugly. This design does not compliment the original building in any way!”

One Kintore resident reminisced about attending dances there in her youth, and added: “I am horrified at the plans for Inverurie’s beautiful Town Hall, as is everyone local that I have spoken to.”

And another local said: “The overall design will destroy the feel of the town centre with a huge block looming over the little outdoor social area there is.”

‘A brutalist monstrosity’

And Inverurie Community Council was less than impressed.

They said: “This proposal will create a substantial building wedged in the middle of a traffic island, compounding the problems that people face when using our town centre and increasing the likelihood of conflict between people and traffic.

“There is overwhelming and genuine concern amongst Inverurie residents about the potential to create a brutalist monstrosity which will dominate the listed building and destroy the town centre streetscape.”

Axing Inverurie Town Hall plans presents ‘exciting opportunity’

Allan Whyte, the head of property with Aberdeenshire Council, said care would be taken to find “the right solution”.

Garioch area manager Ann Overton will helm the new town strategy.

She said: “What we have here is an exciting opportunity.

“We are in regular conversation with community groups, town hall users, and the community council.

“That gives us a great core from which to start developing what we all want to see from Inverurie in the future.”

There are currently no dates attached to either the town strategy project or any future application.

You can see the plans here.