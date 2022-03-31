Council withdraws plans to revamp Inverurie Town Hall after hundreds object to ‘desecration’ of historic building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Council withdraws plans to revamp Inverurie Town Hall after hundreds object to ‘desecration’ of historic building

By Ben Hendry
March 31, 2022, 10:54 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 12:10 pm
The planned revamp of Inverurie Town Hall sparked fury in the town.
Aberdeenshire Council has axed unpopular plans to add a “monstrosity” extension to Inverurie Town Hall after hundreds of angry locals objected.

Last summer, the local authority put forward an application to revamp the historic building.

The B-listed granite hall at the top of Market Street dates back more than 150 years, and would have been extended to house 450 council workers.

The scheme immediately came under fire, with 369 residents submitting letters of objection.

Only two people wrote in to voice support.

Today the local authority announced it has withdrawn the application “to allow for further development of the proposals”.

Inverurie Town Hall.

Why have Inverurie Town Hall plans been scrapped?

The extension was dreamed up to bring under one roof various council services currently scattered across Inverurie, Kintore, Ellon and Oldmeldrum.

And the local authority suggested the massive new block would “rejuvenate” the hall.

But a council spokesman has now explained there have been some objections which would require new proposals to be drawn up.

He also said the scheme’s future would depend on how the authority chooses to use offices in the coming years, with hybrid working becoming the norm since the pandemic.

And he added: “It was acknowledged that there were a significant number of issues raised by the community with the applications as they stand right now.”

Another image of the now defunct vision for the building.

New aims to revive town

As well as pulling back the town hall scheme, officers have been tasked with “drawing up a strategy” for the future of Inverurie – including where to base new offices.

But the spokesman confirmed that some work will still need to be done to Inverurie Town Hall.

He stated: “It was agreed to withdraw the applications and await the outcome of the some of these discussions before deciding how to progress next.

“This could result in a fresh application, or a new alternative option being put onto the table.”

The huge extension block to house hundreds of workers may not be needed now that more people work from home.

What did locals say?

The venue has been at the hear of Inverurie since 1862 and residents feel passionately about it.

One of the hundreds of objectors wrote that the extension block would “desecrate” the historic site.

Another added: “Ugly. This design does not compliment the original building in any way!”

One Kintore resident reminisced about attending dances there in her youth, and added: “I am horrified at the plans for Inverurie’s beautiful Town Hall, as is everyone local that I have spoken to.”

The hall as it was 100 years ago.

And another local said: “The overall design will destroy the feel of the town centre with a huge block looming over the little outdoor social area there is.”

‘A brutalist monstrosity’

And Inverurie Community Council was less than impressed.

They said: “This proposal will create a substantial building wedged in the middle of a traffic island, compounding the problems that people face when using our town centre and increasing the likelihood of conflict between people and traffic.

“There is overwhelming and genuine concern amongst Inverurie residents about the potential to create a brutalist monstrosity which will dominate the listed building and destroy the town centre streetscape.”

Axing Inverurie Town Hall plans presents ‘exciting opportunity’

Allan Whyte, the head of property with Aberdeenshire Council, said care would be taken to find “the right solution”.

Garioch area manager Ann Overton will helm the new town strategy.

She said: “What we have here is an exciting opportunity.

“We are in regular conversation with community groups, town hall users, and the community council.

“That gives us a great core from which to start developing what we all want to see from Inverurie in the future.”

There are currently no dates attached to either the town strategy project or any future application.

You can see the plans here.

