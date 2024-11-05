Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven will remain closed until new tenant takes over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven will remain closed until new tenant takes over

Owners Greene King previously said the bar and restaurant would remain open.

By Graham Fleming
Queen's Hotel sign
Greene King say they can offer low ingoing costs and flexible rent. Image: DC Thomson.

The Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven will remain closed until a new tenant is found to run the business.

Owners Greene King have confirmed the former tenant has now left the hotel, bar and restaurant.

As a result, the prominent Aberdeenshire venue has been closed for almost a week.

The doors have been locked from the outside since last Thursday and its listing on Google advises patrons the business is “permanently closed”.

Exterior of Queen's Hotel
The Hotel will remain closed until further notice. Image: DC Thomson

Greene King previously assured the pub and restaurant would remain open despite the hotel no longer taking bookings.

Only four weeks on, the owners have now confirmed the full closure.

A spokesperson told The Press and Journal: “There is no change to the situation. The pub will remain closed until we have found a new tenant.

“The previous tenant was still at the pub when we started advertising for the position which is why the restaurant and bar remained open.”

Poster in Queen's Hotel window
Posters went up in the windows last month. Image: DC Thomson.

Queen’s Hotel manager needs to bring ‘community together’

Last month, it was reported signs had appeared in the windows of the Queen’s Hotel advertising the opportunity to run the pub.

At the time, a Greene King spokesperson said: “We have owned Queens Hotel in Stonehaven for many years and are currently searching for a new partner to run this well-known pub.

“We’re on the hunt for someone who has a passion for great service, high standards and a love of bringing the community together.

“We want to support the incoming tenant and are therefore offering low ingoing costs and flexible rent.

“Anyone interested in the position should contact Belhaven Pub Partners.”

It is understood the hotel, bar and restaurant will reopen to the public when a new tenant is appointed.

