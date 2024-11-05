Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven will remain closed until new tenant takes over

The Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven will remain closed until a new tenant is found to run the business.

Owners Greene King have confirmed the former tenant has now left the hotel, bar and restaurant.

As a result, the prominent Aberdeenshire venue has been closed for almost a week.

The doors have been locked from the outside since last Thursday and its listing on Google advises patrons the business is “permanently closed”.

Greene King previously assured the pub and restaurant would remain open despite the hotel no longer taking bookings.

Only four weeks on, the owners have now confirmed the full closure.

A spokesperson told The Press and Journal: “There is no change to the situation. The pub will remain closed until we have found a new tenant.

“The previous tenant was still at the pub when we started advertising for the position which is why the restaurant and bar remained open.”

Queen’s Hotel manager needs to bring ‘community together’

Last month, it was reported signs had appeared in the windows of the Queen’s Hotel advertising the opportunity to run the pub.

At the time, a Greene King spokesperson said: “We have owned Queens Hotel in Stonehaven for many years and are currently searching for a new partner to run this well-known pub.

“We’re on the hunt for someone who has a passion for great service, high standards and a love of bringing the community together.

“We want to support the incoming tenant and are therefore offering low ingoing costs and flexible rent.

“Anyone interested in the position should contact Belhaven Pub Partners.”

It is understood the hotel, bar and restaurant will reopen to the public when a new tenant is appointed.