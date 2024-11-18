Braemar Lodge: Fresh hope ‘lunar landscape’ left behind after fire could be brought back to life

Neighbours “left with a lunar landscape” after the demolition of the Braemar Lodge Hotel are hoping plans to revive the site could lift off sooner rather than later.

A fire tore through the historic premises in March 2022, and the blackened remains were flattened months later – much to the dismay of locals hoping to see it restored.

This summer, following a protracted wrangle, the owners of the building were given retrospective consent for the work to knock it down.

But the row over the site has flared up again – with neighbours complaining the ground left behind, shaped like a “tortoise shell”, has been causing water to cascade into their gardens when it rains.

The embattled owners have now pledged to improve drainage at the barren site.

And there is increasing hope that this could pave the way for the land to be revitalised.

How do neighbours feel about the razed site of the former Braemar Lodge Hotel?

Those living near the Braemar Lodge Hotel site have raised both aesthetic and practical concerns about it.

Kenneth Sutherland, who lives nearby on Glenshee Road, bemoaned what had been left behind.

In a letter to Aberdeenshire Council, he wrote: “We are currently left with a lunar landscape where there was once a listed building.”

Has flat ground caused councillor’s garden to flood?

Months after the demolition, one prominent neighbour was horrified to discover “significant flooding” in their garden following a bout of heavy rain.

Geva Blackett, a councillor for the area who raised her objection as a resident, claimed her neighbouring Balnellan House had suffered since the site was flattened.

A letter to the council from Savills states: “The surface water was running from the cleared site of the hotel, down over the wall and into the grounds.

“Neither Balnellan House nor the adjacent bungalow (Ellandale) have suffered from surface water flooding at any time in the past.”

Meanwhile, in a separate objection, Mrs Blackett added: “The village has lost much-needed tourist accommodation, a 70-seat restaurant and bar facilities, and we have no

idea what the plan is next!”

What could happen after snow melts?

And Gareth Guy lodged an objection on behalf of his father-in-law, who had been “directly impacted by the work carried out on the Braemar Lodge site”.

He wrote: “The water run-off from the site goes DIRECTLY into my father-in-law’s property and into his next door neighbour’s too.

“I am concerned how bad this could be after a prolonged period of rain or after snow melt.”

Local authority flooding experts agreed the issues needed dealt with.

What did the council decide on Braemar Lodge Hotel site?

The Marr area committee recently met to discuss the latest developments.

Senior planner for the area, Neil Mair, urged members to approve the owners’ plans to deal with the drainage issues in the face of the local complaints.

This, he hoped, could pave the way for a new future for the blaze-hit site.

He said: “This is an interim solution to unlock some of the issues that remain on the site.

“If you look at the site, there’s endless possibilities as to what may come forward in the future.

“The hope is we resolve this issue and then developments come forward – whether from the current owners or if the site changes hands.”

The drainage plans were approved, with councillors highlighting the need for swift action “as winter storms are coming soon”.

Mr Mair added: “We would all be quite surprised if this is how the site stays for the long-term.”

Braigh Marr Ltd was approached for comment.

