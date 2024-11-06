Western Isles MP congratulates ‘son of Lewis’ Donald Trump – but yearns for Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles MP congratulates ‘son of Lewis’ Donald Trump – but yearns for Harris

Torcuil Crichton noted Trump’s ancestral roots as Scots wake to the shock US election result.

By Andy Philip
Tycoon Donald Trump at the house in Tong, on the Isle of Lewis, where Donald Trump's mother was brought up. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The MP for the Western Isles reflected on his shared Lewis roots with Donald Trump, while wishing he’d “woken today in the Isle of Harris”.

Torcuil Crichton’s quip drew on island rivalry, and a coincidental surname, on the day Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election.

Mr Crichton had hoped Kamala Harris would beat the comeback politician, who frequently draws on his mother’s Lewis birthplace.

“Congratulations to another son of Lewis, though I’ve never wished more to have woken today in the Isle of Harris,” the MP wrote on social media.

Western Isles Labour MP Torcuil Crichton.

It followed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s own congratulations to the returning president.

First Minister John Swinney also quickly appeared to change his tone in a warm message this morning.

The SNP leader had been embroiled in a row with Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course bosses for endorsing Kamala Harris just last week.

He said it wasn’t just because Mr Trump opposed Scottish independence.

‘Appalling’

Today, Mr Swinney added: “Scotland and the USA share many social, cultural and economic links.

“In that relationship, we will stand fast in support of our values of fairness, democracy and equality – ideals that America was built upon.”

Commenters under the message on social media were not happy.

One reminded him that Trump International Scotland vice president Sarah Malone had claimed Mr Swinney had “insulted” Trump, who she said employs around 600 people in Scotland.

