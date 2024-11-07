Trains between Aberdeen and central belt back to normal as line reopens

Train services between Aberdeen and the central belt were affected by a “major disruption” earlier today.

ScotRail announced earlier this morning all lines were closed at Arbroath due to a fault with the signalling system at the town.

Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are currently being delayed or revised.

Services between the Granite City and Glasgow are also being delayed or revised.

Commuters can use their tickets on Citylink bus services between Aberdeen and Dundee.

ScotRail engineers arrived at the site to fix the issue just before 11am.

Staff are currently onsite and have rectified the fault.

On its latest update, the operator confirmed services “are now returning to run as scheduled, but remain subject to delay and possible altercation.”

The disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

ScotRail’s app reads: “Following a fault with the signalling system earlier today at Arbroath all lines have now reopened.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Glasgow and Aberdeen are returning to normal, but some services may still be delayed or revised.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today (November 7).

“Ticket acceptance in place with Citylink between Aberdeen and Dundee in both directions.”

