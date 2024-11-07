Store owner slams ‘unsafe’ Union Street works after overnight break-in

The owner of a Union Street clothing store has slammed the council for compromising security and public safety during market construction works.

A window was smashed and items of branded clothing were stolen from Attic’s Aberdeen branch after it was broken into overnight.

The store has been forced to close while staff work with officers to catch the culprit who made off with a haul worth hundreds of pounds.

For the past couple of months, Attic has been obscured by a “wall” which surrounds the building site for the new market.

This means shoppers have to make their way down a “grim” enclosed path to visit the store.

Co-owner Adam McLaughlin previously told The Press and Journal the business was losing “thousands and thousands” due to the restrictions.

Now, he claims the works are having an impact on public safety and the store’s security.

He told DC Thomson’s Original 106 FM: “We didn’t know the wall was going to be as high or imposing as it is when it went up.

“Our primary concern is that it was not going to be good for business. But as it turns out it’s not very good for our security or public safety, I would say.

“It’s a pretty grim experience walking down there at night.

“Someone has obviously seen the opportunity to smash in the window and help themselves to our stock.”

Council works on Union Street criticised by Attic boss

The break-in and theft are being investigated by police who are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The store boss suggested the thief was able to go undetected since Attic is now enclosed in an alleyway.

They are still to determine exactly what was stolen and the total value, but two Purple Mountain Observato jackets confirmed to be missing cost £275 and £395.

Adam continued: “I think it’s been well documented that there’s a lot of anti-social behaviour that needs sorted.

“But this alleyway is giving them an enclosed unpoliced space that they can do what they like in.

“Although we do have CCTV in our store, I would imagine the CCTV that ensures public safety I would imagine is probably null and void on our side of Union Street.”

‘It feels so unsafe’

Adam, and his brothers Richard and Craig, relocated their Aberdeen branch from The Academy to Union Street in November 2022.

They credited the move for increasing their exposure and footfall.

After two years of “thriving”, they have been forced to deal with a number of challenges as a result of the scaffolding being erected on their doorstep.

Adam added: “We asked the police when they were in if they had any instructions to increase presence around there because it feels so unsafe down that side of Union Street.

“Police said they had no mention of that. That is disappointing that the council hasn’t asked the police to do a couple extra laps of this side of Union Street at night.

“It’s well known retail is a tough industry to be in at the moment. The wall in front of us is not helpful.

“And now, I would suggest because of the wall someone has seen the opportunity to rob us. It’s not great.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, November 7, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0706 of November 7.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.