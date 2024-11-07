Store owner slams ‘unsafe’ Union Street works after overnight break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Store owner slams ‘unsafe’ Union Street works after overnight break-in

The Aberdeen branch of Attic is currently obscured by the market building site.

Adam McLaughlin on Union Street
Attic's shopfront is completely obscured by the construction works. Pictured is co-owner Adam McLaughlin. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

The owner of a Union Street clothing store has slammed the council for compromising security and public safety during market construction works.

A window was smashed and items of branded clothing were stolen from Attic’s Aberdeen branch after it was broken into overnight.

The store has been forced to close while staff work with officers to catch the culprit who made off with a haul worth hundreds of pounds.

For the past couple of months, Attic has been obscured by a “wall” which surrounds the building site for the new market.

This means shoppers have to make their way down a “grim” enclosed path to visit the store.

Smashed window at Attic
One of the windows at Attic has been smashed during a break-in. Image: DC Thomson.

Co-owner Adam McLaughlin previously told The Press and Journal the business was losing “thousands and thousands” due to the restrictions.

Now, he claims the works are having an impact on public safety and the store’s security.

He told DC Thomson’s Original 106 FM: “We didn’t know the wall was going to be as high or imposing as it is when it went up.

“Our primary concern is that it was not going to be good for business. But as it turns out it’s not very good for our security or public safety, I would say.

“It’s a pretty grim experience walking down there at night.

“Someone has obviously seen the opportunity to smash in the window and help themselves to our stock.”

Adam McLaughlin, co-owner of Attic, on Union Street
Adam McLaughlin, co-owner of Attic, next to the new footpath. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Council works on Union Street criticised by Attic boss

The break-in and theft are being investigated by police who are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The store boss suggested the thief was able to go undetected since Attic is now enclosed in an alleyway.

They are still to determine exactly what was stolen and the total value, but two Purple Mountain Observato jackets confirmed to be missing cost £275 and £395.

Adam continued: “I think it’s been well documented that there’s a lot of anti-social behaviour that needs sorted.

“But this alleyway is giving them an enclosed unpoliced space that they can do what they like in.

“Although we do have CCTV in our store, I would imagine the CCTV that ensures public safety I would imagine is probably null and void on our side of Union Street.”

Police van on Union Street
Police were in attendance at the store on Thursday afternoon. Image: DC Thomson.

‘It feels so unsafe’

Adam, and his brothers Richard and Craig, relocated their Aberdeen branch from The Academy to Union Street in November 2022.

They credited the move for increasing their exposure and footfall.

After two years of “thriving”, they have been forced to deal with a number of challenges as a result of the scaffolding being erected on their doorstep.

Adam added: “We asked the police when they were in if they had any instructions to increase presence around there because it feels so unsafe down that side of Union Street.

“Police said they had no mention of that. That is disappointing that the council hasn’t asked the police to do a couple extra laps of this side of Union Street at night.

Attic Aberdeen
The enclosed path outside Attic. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s well known retail is a tough industry to be in at the moment. The wall in front of us is not helpful.

“And now, I would suggest because of the wall someone has seen the opportunity to rob us. It’s not great.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, November 7, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Union Street, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0706 of November 7.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

Conversation