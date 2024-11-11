Date and time revealed for Alex Salmond memorial service

The public will get a chance to “say farewell” to former First Minister Alex Salmond later this month.

Details for a memorial service have been released following the private funeral service for the former First Minister and Banff and Buchan MP two weeks ago.

The service will be held on St Andrew’s Day – Saturday November 30 – at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

His family have said the memorial service would allow people to say farewell and reflect on his life and achievements.

It’s understood that friends and former colleagues are also providing the family support in organising the fitting tribute.

Invitations have been sent to current First Minister John Swinney alongside those from the main political parties in Scotland as well as representatives from North Macedonia where he died.

Sir Tom Hunter who paid for the flight which repatriated Mr Salmond’s body back to Scotland is also expected to pay his respects.

Before the service at St Giles’ a mass is to be held at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Cowgate.

Aberdeenshire mourners gathered to pay tribute to Alex Salmond

Mourners also gathered last month at a procession for former Alba leader Mr Salmond which passed through Fraserburgh.

Many surrounded the roundabout where the procession passed from Kirktown Brae onto South Road as his hearse was driven through the Broch.

Flags were waived as several fleets of Scottish nationalists in cars and bikes, brought the hearse into the Broch.

The Press and Journal went down to speak to those who travelled to pay their respects to the titan of Scottish politics.

Speaking after the procession, mourner Neil Macdonald, 68, who was clearly moved, said: “I’m not the worlds most emotional person but I was quite choked up at that.

“It was such a great turnout I think we’ve done a great job and done him proud.”