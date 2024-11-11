Date and time revealed for Alex Salmond memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Date and time revealed for Alex Salmond memorial service

The service on St Andrew's Day will give the public a chance to "say farewell".

By Graham Fleming
Former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond at his home in Strichen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Former Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond at his home in Strichen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The public will get a chance to “say farewell” to former First Minister Alex Salmond later this month.

Details for a memorial service have been released following the private funeral service for the former First Minister and Banff and Buchan MP two weeks ago.

The service will be held on St Andrew’s Day – Saturday November 30 – at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

A private fneral service was held for Salmond in Strichen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

His family have said the memorial service would allow people to say farewell and reflect on his life and achievements. 

It’s understood that friends and former colleagues are also providing the family support in organising the fitting tribute.

Invitations have been sent to current First Minister John Swinney alongside those from the main political parties in Scotland as well as representatives from North Macedonia where he died.

Sir Tom Hunter who paid for the flight which repatriated Mr Salmond’s body back to Scotland is also expected to pay his respects.

Before the service at St Giles’ a mass is to be held at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Cowgate.

Aberdeenshire mourners gathered to pay tribute to Alex Salmond

Mourners also gathered last month at a procession for former Alba leader Mr Salmond which passed through Fraserburgh.

Many surrounded the roundabout where the procession passed from Kirktown Brae onto South Road as his hearse was driven through the Broch.

Flags were waived as several fleets of Scottish nationalists in cars and bikes, brought the hearse into the Broch.

Neil Macdonald had travelled through from Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal went down to speak to those who travelled to pay their respects to the titan of Scottish politics.

Speaking after the procession, mourner Neil Macdonald, 68, who was clearly moved, said: “I’m not the worlds most emotional person but I was quite choked up at that.

“It was such a great turnout I think we’ve done a great job and done him proud.”

Conversation