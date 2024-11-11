Paul Third: Bigger tests keep on coming for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Bigger tests keep on coming for Aberdeen

Having responded strongly to their first defeat of the season, the Dons are now focused on a hat-trick of away games after the international break.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the win against Dundee. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and his players passed their first test with flying colours after bouncing back from their day to forget at Hampden in emphatic style on Saturday.

There was genuine curiosity in Scottish football at just how much impact the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup mauling by Celtic in the semi-final would have at Pittodrie.

The answer was brief – very little.

Saturday’s 4-1 win against Dundee was not plain sailing.

The Dons, by their manager’s own admission, were too open and disjointed in the first half against Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues.

Had it not been for Dimitar Mitov’s penalty save just before the break, then perhaps a very different take would be required.

For sure, the manager’s half-time team talk would have been very different.

But Mitov’s concentration and spot-kick heroics speaks to a bigger picture at Pittodrie – this Aberdeen team are made of strong stuff.

Dundee could not keep up with the Dons’ second half onslaught

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Vicente Besuijen, who scored the third goal, against Dundee. Image: SNS.

It was a pivotal save from the Bulgarian international not just because it kept the game goalless, but it also afforded the Dons the chance to regroup and refocus for the second half.

What followed was a blistering second half display which overwhelmed Dundee.

As has been the case so often, the team effort won out in a manner which has become the norm this season.

The goal burden was shared with four different scorers and the manager’s substitutes came on and played leading roles.

It feels it happens on a weekly basis at this point, and the fact Pittodrie has been sold-out for the last four home games tells you all you need to know about the mood among the support right now.

The defining week of the season looms after the international break

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership match against Dundee at a sold-out Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership match against Dundee at a sold-out Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s excellent league form has kept them riding high at the summit of the Scottish Premiership going into another international break – but even greater tests lie ahead.

When the domestic action resumes, the Dons will return to a mammoth triple-header – and all three games will be away from Pittodrie.

A trip to St Mirren kicks things off on Saturday, November 23, followed by a midweek visit to Easter Road to face Hibernian, before Aberdeen return to Auld Reekie on Sunday, December 1, to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Dons mustered five points from a possible 18 in their six visits to the three clubs last season.

A point in a 2-2 draw at Paisley in August and a 4-0 hammering of Hibs at Easter Road in May was sandwiched by four defeats in-between.

The Red Army believe this is a new Aberdeen, unburdened by the ghosts of campaigns past, and the results so far certainly reinforce that belief.

Aberdeen have overwhelmed teams at Pittodrie in impressive fashion and the results on the road have been no less impressive.

As a result, the queue of clubs lining up to knock the Dons off their perch is growing.

Celtic did so in the League Cup, but even they were given a run for their money in the league as Thelin’s Dons rallied from 2-0 down to earn a point at Celtic Park last month.

But three wins on the spin in a week would be the biggest message of intent yet.

Put it this way, if the Dons return from their trips to Paisley and Edinburgh with nine points then there will be no more debate.

We will know this Aberdeen side is the real deal.

