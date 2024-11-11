Routes announced as FREE night buses return to Aberdeen

Are you planning a night out in Aberdeen but not sure how to get home?

Well, this may just be the answer to your prayers.

Aberdeen City Council has announced the return of their free bus scheme, beginning this weekend.

10 routes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been selected as part of the scheme with First Bus stepping up to take charge.

Every weekend from now until January 5, late-night buses will be free of charge, helping commuters get home for less.

All services will operate on Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning only, from midnight to approximately 3.30am.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill hopes the venture will encourage people to enjoy the city this festive season.

He said: “I am delighted that the council is able to provide these free night bus services. Aberdeen’s night buses were very popular in the past.

“I’m sure they will be just as popular this year, especially during the festive period when more people than normal are out enjoying the cafes, restaurants, and pubs in the city centre.”

The provision of the night bus services will be funded from bus lane enforcement revenue.

David Adam, Operations Manager for First Aberdeen, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be running Aberdeen’s night bus network over the festive period.”

All you need to know about Aberdeen’s night buses

We’ve put together a list of all the services included in the scheme.

N1, city centre – Dubford/Ashwood/Danestone, via King Street;

N61, city centre – Ellon via Balmedie and Newburgh;

N17, city centre – Bucksburn/Dyce, via Great Northern Road;

N9, city centre – Inverurie, via Blackburn and Kintore, via Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI);

N12, Torry – Northfield/Northfield – Torry, via city centre and Rosemount;

N23, city centre – Kingswells, via Summerhill and Sheddocksley;

N6, city centre – Westhill, via Queens Road;

N201, city centre – Banchory, via Cults and Peterculter, via North Deeside Road;

N18, city centre – Kincorth/Cove;

N7, Garthdee – Stonehaven/Stonehaven – Garthdee, via city centre, Portlethen and Newtonhill.

Full route and timetable information is at Weekend Night Bus Services | Aberdeen City Council