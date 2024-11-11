Routes announced as FREE night buses return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Routes announced as FREE night buses return to Aberdeen

Ten services have been selected as part of the month-long scheme which runs at weekends.

By Michelle Henderson
Some services will be free between midnight and 3:30am. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Some services will be free between midnight and 3:30am. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Are you planning a night out in Aberdeen but not sure how to get home?

Well, this may just be the answer to your prayers.

Aberdeen City Council has announced the return of their free bus scheme, beginning this weekend.

10 routes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been selected as part of the scheme with First Bus stepping up to take charge.

Every weekend from now until January 5, late-night buses will be free of charge, helping commuters get home for less.

All services will operate on Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning only, from midnight to approximately 3.30am.

First bus turning right in Aberdeen
Aberdeen City Council has announced the return of the bargain bus scheme. Image: Flickr.

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill hopes the venture will encourage people to enjoy the city this festive season.

He said: “I am delighted that the council is able to provide these free night bus services. Aberdeen’s night buses were very popular in the past.

“I’m sure they will be just as popular this year, especially during the festive period when more people than normal are out enjoying the cafes, restaurants, and pubs in the city centre.”

The provision of the night bus services will be funded from bus lane enforcement revenue.

David Adam, Operations Manager for First Aberdeen, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be running Aberdeen’s night bus network over the festive period.”

All you need to know about Aberdeen’s night buses

We’ve put together a list of all the services included in the scheme.

  • N1, city centre – Dubford/Ashwood/Danestone, via King Street;
  • N61, city centre – Ellon via Balmedie and Newburgh;
  • N17, city centre – Bucksburn/Dyce, via Great Northern Road;
  • N9, city centre – Inverurie, via Blackburn and Kintore, via Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI);
  • N12, Torry – Northfield/Northfield – Torry, via city centre and Rosemount;
  • N23, city centre – Kingswells, via Summerhill and Sheddocksley;
  • N6, city centre – Westhill, via Queens Road;
  • N201, city centre – Banchory, via Cults and Peterculter, via North Deeside Road;
  • N18, city centre – Kincorth/Cove;
  • N7, Garthdee – Stonehaven/Stonehaven – Garthdee, via city centre, Portlethen and Newtonhill.

Full route and timetable information is at Weekend Night Bus Services | Aberdeen City Council

Conversation