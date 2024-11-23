Aladdin’s Cave: INSIDE mysterious Aberdeen shop as owner lifts the lid on its secrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aladdin’s Cave: INSIDE mysterious Aberdeen shop as owner lifts the lid on its secrets

For many years, the secrets of the small store on Skene Square have remained buried - much like the mythical "cave of wonders" in the desert of Agrabah...

Image shows viewing agent George Sharp and Masood Hussain outside Aladdin's Cave, Aberdeen.
We take a look inside one of the most mysterious shops in Aberdeen as potential takers ponder its possibilities. Image: Ethan Williams.
By Denny Andonova

You’ve maybe passed it hundreds of times…perhaps trying to peek through the grimy window at the mysterious world hidden behind the rusted doors.

With a name like Aladdin’s Cave, the store is bound to pique the curiosity of passersby.

But for many years, its secrets have remained buried – much like the mythical “cave of wonders” in the desert of Agrabah.

Until now, that is.

Aladdin's Cave, Aberdeen.
The store on Skene Square has been boarded up for years. Image: Ethan Williams.

The doors were recently creaked open for the first time since they closed more than 15 years ago when the unit went on the market for the humble price of £25,000.

I recently satisfied my own curiosity about this unlikely Aberdeen institution, joining two potential takers as they pondered its possibilities.

Each had their own ideas for the vacant spot.

But the one thing even more intriguing than the store’s future was its past…

Image shows viewing agent George Sharp and Masood Hussain outside Aladdin's Cave, Aberdeen.
Viewing agent George Sharp minutes before letting Masood Hussain inside Aladdin’s Cave. Image: Ethan Williams.

The story of Aladdin’s Cave is almost ‘as old as time’

Much like its Middle Eastern counterpart, Aladdin’s Cave’s past is shrouded in secrecy.

There’s barely any information online about the Skene Street shop, and this sense of mystery seems to have granted it cult status among some.

Fortunately for us, owner Frank Garden – who took up the store more than 40 years ago – was happy to shed some light on its history.

One of Aberdeen’s smallest shops, it is squeezed between a pair of tenement buildings – a decision that baffles even Mr Garden.

Chuckling down the phone, Frank recalls the times years and years ago when the road outside was not even there.

This is how unit was advertised in The Press and Journal in 1978 before it became Aladdin’s Cave when Fran took it on. Image: The British Newspaper Archive.

When Aladdin’s Cave opened sometime in the 1980s, there was a car park to the front – stretching all the way to Woolmanhill Hospital.

“Now you’re taking me back,” he laughs.

“It’s been so long ago now, I can hardly remember when I took it on.

“I got the unit to use it for my upholstery business when the firm I worked for closed. I just needed somewhere to carry on my work and this seemed like a fine spot.

“Later on, I started selling antiques alongside it.

“But the place had many different uses before I took it on. I can go on, and on, and on…”

Aladdin’s Cave used to have ‘everything under the sun’

So what does Frank reveal?

Well, the timeline may not be complete – but at some point, it was Jimmy Gerrard’s Bicycle shop.

It had been handed down to him like a family heirloom by his dad, however, he gave it up in the 1960s when he got a job at the Currys on George Street.

The Gerrards must have run the store for some time, as a dig through the Evening Express archives reveals adverts dating as far back as the early 1950s.

An advert in the Evening Express from 1954. Image: The British Newspaper Archive.

Frank recalls it as a plumbers shop for a spell, and a store selling coal too.

But as many living in the area would remember – whether as a legend passed down by relatives or firsthand if you have a longer memory – it was more recently an antique store.

Frank, who also owns Mossat Antiques near Alford, had stood behind the counter at Aladdin’s Cave for years before he decided to shut its doors about 15 years ago.

He has used the small unit for storage ever since.

Staff of Currys George Street after winning best branch award. Second from the right is Jimmy Gerrard, who used to run the bicycle shop in Skene Square. Image: Memories of Shops Now Gone/Facebook.

Former customers remember the TARDIS-like trinket shop for “being bigger on the inside” and offering up “everything under the sun”.

Every inch of it was used to display items big and small – from polished pieces of oak furniture to an old-fashioned pirate’s chest, and other trinkets and curious keepsakes.

This palace of the weird and wonderful still holds many fond memories, Frank says.

But a lot has changed since the time he used to preside over the shop – with a weathered couch, a table and a dresser now the only remnants of its past.

Image shows the interior of Aladdin's Cave, Aberdeen.
Aladdin’s Cave has now been emptied from all of its quirky wonders. Image: Ethan Williams

First sneak peek at what lies beyond the store’s rusty doors…

Viewing agent George Sharp admires his handiwork as the metal gate guarding the door swings open and I’m led into the peculiar store.

His first attempt to unlatch the rusty barriers wasn’t a case of “Open Sesame”, however. It was more so a can of WD40 that somehow worked its magic.

I was the first one there for a chance to take a quick peek inside before a few other interested parties soon arrived and joined me.

Image shows viewing agent George Sharp and Masood Hussain outside Aladdin's Cave, Aberdeen.
A peek inside Aladdin’s Cave that has been a long time coming…Image: Ethan Williams

While I was just visiting to be nosey, others were eyeing up a potential business opportunity.

But this doesn’t mean they too weren’t curious about what lay behind the boarded-up entrance.

Masood Hossain has been trying to steal a glance inside “for as long as he can remember”.

“I’ve had my eye on it for some time now,” he tells me as his eyes dart across the interior.

Image shows viewing agent George Sharp and Masood Hussain inside Aladdin's Cave, Aberdeen.
There were some gasps in amazement as Masood went into the former anitques shop. Image: Ethan Williams

What could be done with the former store?

Masood runs Excellent Cleaning Aberdeen and has been looking for new opportunities to “be a landowner”. And who could he see himself leasing Aladdin’s Cave out to?

“I think it could be great for a small business, whether that’s an office – or perhaps a takeaway if it had some work done.

“But whatever I decide, even if I don’t take it on, at least I had a chance to finally find out what’s happening behind those doors!

“With a name like that, you can’t help but wonder…”

As we pondered over the purpose of the wee wooden shed in the back corner of the store, another potential buyer came in.

Arthur was the second person to view the small unit. Image: Ethan Williams

IT specialist Arthur “doesn’t have a clue” what he would like to do with it. However, he immediately whipped out a measuring tape and started jotting down his findings.

“You need to be precise when you’re weighing up your options,” he strokes his chin as he mulls over his discoveries.

“I have to admit, it’s not what I expected – it’s a lot bigger than I had imagined. But I am shocked there’s no pipes, or a bathroom… And where are the windows?”

And he was quick to start taking notes of everything he saw inside Aladdin’s Cave. Image: Ethan Williams.

Could a whole new world await Aladdin’s Cave?

As the viewing drew to an end, I was told that Masood and Arthur were far from the only ones expressing an interest in the shop.

And this diamond in the rough had only been on the market for days at this point.

Sales guru George said the possibilities are as vast as the Arabian desert…

And much like Aladdin’s lamp, it might only need a little polish to make a new owner’s wishes come true.

