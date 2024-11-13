‘Eyesore’ Atholl House could become ‘new shopping centre’ in heart of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Eyesore’ Atholl House could become ‘new shopping centre’ in heart of Aberdeen

Cater Group have revealed plans to rejuvenate the eyesore city centre office block that has been empty for almost eight years

By Isaac Buchan
Atholl House could become the Granite City's next major shopping centre. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
The “eyesore” Atholl House could soon become Aberdeen’s next major shopping centre – as property magnates reveal a new vision for the site.

Cater Group is leading the charge with the revival, after posting a slightly cryptic update on its website.

The Aberdeen-based developers were behind the recent revamp of 173 Union Street, turning the formerly desolate upper floors into swanky new flats.

Atholl House has been rebranded to “The Metropolitan” on their website, with the group saying they look to “develop multiple units” for shops, restaurants and bars there.

Atholl House was built almost half a century ago. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
The 1970s-built offices have lain empty for almost eight years now, and the new vision appears to spell the end for previous “public plaza”.

Could Atholl House become city’s next major shopping centre

A concept image of “The Metropolitan” shows a total revamp to the current ageing exterior, with a modern grey wavy design.

Concept image for how Atholl House could soon look. Image: Cater Group
Property bosses have also revealed that it could be on the way much sooner than expected, with construction “expected to start next year”.

Cater Group’s operations manager, Mark Anderson, hinted at the firm’s plans for Atholl House when The P&J visited their most recent revamp on Union Street.

Mark Anderson inside Cater Group's most recent development on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
He said they were “exploring loads of options” on how best to redevelop the massive site.

Mr Anderson said it “had been an eyesore for seven years”.

What was Atholl House used for?

The history of Atholl House stretches back almost half a century.

Built in the 1970s, the Guild Street carbuncle wasn’t always regarded as such.

It was previously home to scores of civil servants, with former tenants including the  Procurator Fiscal Service and the Crown Office.

Atholl House back in 1982.
Even the UK Government’s top oil and gas officials were once based in the office building.

But following their relocation, the building was earmarked for demolition in 2018, with plans going so far that councillors gave the go-ahead for wrecking balls to arrive on site.

What were the previous plans exactly?

Previous plans envisioned student flats, a hotel and a new public square between Guild Street and Bridge Street.

But the grand plans for the site’s regeneration were abandoned as the effects of the oil and gas downturn took hold.

Previous plans for the site in 2018 seem to have been rubbished.
How would you like to see Atholl House brought back to life? Let us know in our comments section below

Who are Cater Group?

Cater Group are no strangers to the Aberdeen property game.

Established in 2009, the developers are the masterminds behind numerous large-scale projects across the city.

They are spearheading the million-pound redevelopment of the former Chalmers Bakery site in Bucksburn, into 17 plush new apartments.

Cater Group have taken over the former Chalmers Bakery site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
And more recently, they gave The Press and Journal a sneak peek inside their project at 173 Union Street, which has been converted from empty and dingy upper floors into similar swanky pads.

But their proposed Atholl House ideas would be the biggest project that Carter Group have taken on to date.

Cater Group told us the project is “in the early stages of planning” and would provide further information in due course.

