‘Eyesore’ Atholl House could become ‘new shopping centre’ in heart of Aberdeen

The “eyesore” Atholl House could soon become Aberdeen’s next major shopping centre – as property magnates reveal a new vision for the site.

Cater Group is leading the charge with the revival, after posting a slightly cryptic update on its website.

The Aberdeen-based developers were behind the recent revamp of 173 Union Street, turning the formerly desolate upper floors into swanky new flats.

Atholl House has been rebranded to “The Metropolitan” on their website, with the group saying they look to “develop multiple units” for shops, restaurants and bars there.

The 1970s-built offices have lain empty for almost eight years now, and the new vision appears to spell the end for previous “public plaza”.

A concept image of “The Metropolitan” shows a total revamp to the current ageing exterior, with a modern grey wavy design.

Property bosses have also revealed that it could be on the way much sooner than expected, with construction “expected to start next year”.

Cater Group’s operations manager, Mark Anderson, hinted at the firm’s plans for Atholl House when The P&J visited their most recent revamp on Union Street.

He said they were “exploring loads of options” on how best to redevelop the massive site.

Mr Anderson said it “had been an eyesore for seven years”.

What was Atholl House used for?

The history of Atholl House stretches back almost half a century.

Built in the 1970s, the Guild Street carbuncle wasn’t always regarded as such.

It was previously home to scores of civil servants, with former tenants including the Procurator Fiscal Service and the Crown Office.

Even the UK Government’s top oil and gas officials were once based in the office building.

But following their relocation, the building was earmarked for demolition in 2018, with plans going so far that councillors gave the go-ahead for wrecking balls to arrive on site.

What were the previous plans exactly?

Previous plans envisioned student flats, a hotel and a new public square between Guild Street and Bridge Street.

But the grand plans for the site’s regeneration were abandoned as the effects of the oil and gas downturn took hold.

Who are Cater Group?

Cater Group are no strangers to the Aberdeen property game.

Established in 2009, the developers are the masterminds behind numerous large-scale projects across the city.

They are spearheading the million-pound redevelopment of the former Chalmers Bakery site in Bucksburn, into 17 plush new apartments.

And more recently, they gave The Press and Journal a sneak peek inside their project at 173 Union Street, which has been converted from empty and dingy upper floors into similar swanky pads.

But their proposed Atholl House ideas would be the biggest project that Carter Group have taken on to date.

Cater Group told us the project is “in the early stages of planning” and would provide further information in due course.

