Dundee bus firm steps in to save number 14 to Kingswells

A Dundee bus firm is stepping in to save the Kingswells-Aberdeen service after it was announced it would be axed.

The Press and Journal reported last month that the popular service would be scrapped by Stagecoach on November 23 though a recent announcement has revealed it will now be saved by Xplore Dundee.

The bus firm will be operating the number 14 bus to the Granite City to save Kingswells commuters.

The company announced the news on its website saying they are “new to the scene in Aberdeen”.

Xplore Dundee to run Kingswells bus

From November 25, they’ll be running the service between Kingswells and Aberdeen’s city centre.

The bus will run from Monday to Friday, and from early morning until early evening.

Its route will serve Kingswood Drive, Fairley Road, Westburn Road for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the City Centre every 30 minutes during peak times and 60 minutes at off peak times.

The first service of the day will leave Kingswood Drive at 6.30am, arriving at the city centre for 7am.

Its last service will then leave Kingswood Drive at 7.35pm.

Xplore Dundee’s first Granite City service

Xplore Dundee is a subsidiary of McGill’s Bus Services and are based and mainly operate in the City of Discovery.

The 14 service will be the firm’s only Aberdeen route.

In an announcement on social media, Xplore Dundee said they were ‘looking forward’ to welcoming Kingswells commuters later this month.