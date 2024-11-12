Dundee bus firm steps in to save number 14 to Kingswells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dundee bus firm steps in to save number 14 to Kingswells

The service is set to be axed by Stagecoach later this month.

By Ena Saracevic
Xplore Dundee are saving the number 14 service.
A Dundee bus firm is stepping in to save the Kingswells-Aberdeen service after it was announced it would be axed.

The Press and Journal reported last month that the popular service would be scrapped by Stagecoach on November 23 though a recent announcement has revealed it will now be saved by Xplore Dundee.

The bus firm will be operating the number 14 bus to the Granite City to save Kingswells commuters.

The company announced the news on its website saying they are “new to the scene in Aberdeen”.

Xplore Dundee to run Kingswells bus

From November 25, they’ll be running the service between Kingswells and Aberdeen’s city centre.

The bus gate in Bridge Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The 14 bus will provide easy access to the city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The bus will run from Monday to Friday, and from early morning until early evening.

Its route will serve Kingswood Drive, Fairley Road, Westburn Road for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the City Centre every 30 minutes during peak times and 60 minutes at off peak times.

The 14 bus route. Image: Xplore Dundee.

The first service of the day will leave Kingswood Drive at 6.30am, arriving at the city centre for 7am.

Its last service will then leave Kingswood Drive at 7.35pm.

Xplore Dundee’s first Granite City service

Xplore Dundee is a subsidiary of McGill’s Bus Services and are based and mainly operate in the City of Discovery.

The 14 service will be the firm’s only Aberdeen route. 

In an announcement on social media, Xplore Dundee said they were ‘looking forward’ to welcoming Kingswells commuters later this month.

