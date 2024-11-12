Details revealed as free parking returns for Elgin shoppers

Moray Council has revealed that free parking in the run-up to Christmas will be returning to Elgin for another year.

This year, shoppers will be able to park in the St Giles Multi-storey Car Park for no cost.

Moray Council has told the Press and Journal that the Free after Three scheme will start on Saturday, November 23 and last until Saturday, December 28.

Free After Three allows shoppers to park up without cost.

The deal is active between three o’clock and six o’clock on weekdays and Saturdays.

Shoppers will only be able to park on the bottom two floors at the St Giles car park as the upper floors have been boarded up since 2022.

Free parking in Elgin – but two floors available

Earlier this year, the Press and Journal sent a freedom of information request to Moray Council that revealed “defects” were detected in the upper floors of the St Giles Centre car park during a routine inspection in 2020.

A statement from Moray Council described the issue as the floors no longer having “sufficient capacity to carry normal vehicle loading”.

The bottom two floors are both at ground level, meaning they do not rely on deck slabs for support.

John Divers, Labour councillor for Elgin City South, said: “It [Three after Free] is something that I requested more than ten years ago.

“I believe it’s a positive for Elgin over the Christmas period.

“It does bring more footfall into the town.

“I think the only issue at the moment is that the St Giles car park only has two floors.”