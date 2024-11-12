Details revealed as free parking returns for Elgin shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Details revealed as free parking returns for Elgin shoppers

The scheme will begin as the town centre gets busier in the build-up to Christmas.

Elgin shoppers will have somewhere free to park on weekkdays and Saturdays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Moray Council has revealed that free parking in the run-up to Christmas will be returning to Elgin for another year.

This year, shoppers will be able to park in the St Giles Multi-storey Car Park for no cost.

Moray Council has told the Press and Journal that the Free after Three scheme will start on Saturday, November 23 and last until Saturday, December 28.

Free After Three allows shoppers to park up without cost.

The deal is active between three o’clock and six o’clock on weekdays and Saturdays.

Inside St Giles Centre car park.
Shoppers will only be able to park on the bottom two floors at the St Giles car park as the upper floors have been boarded up since 2022.

Free parking in Elgin – but two floors available

Earlier this year, the Press and Journal sent a freedom of information request to Moray Council that revealed “defects” were detected in the upper floors of the St Giles Centre car park during a routine inspection in 2020.

A statement from Moray Council described the issue as the floors no longer having “sufficient capacity to carry normal vehicle loading”.

The bottom two floors are both at ground level, meaning they do not rely on deck slabs for support.

John Divers has been supportive of the scheme since the start. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

John Divers, Labour councillor for Elgin City South, said: “It [Three after Free] is something that I requested more than ten years ago.

“I believe it’s a positive for Elgin over the Christmas period.

“It does bring more footfall into the town.

“I think the only issue at the moment is that the St Giles car park only has two floors.”

Conversation