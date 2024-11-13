From a £25 corgi soft toy to a £962 cashmere throw – Balmoral Castle launches online shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From a £25 corgi soft toy to a £962 cashmere throw – Balmoral Castle launches online shop

A variety of products can now be purchased from the estate's website.

By Ellie Milne
Balmoral Hunting Tartan Cashmere Throw
The Balmoral Hunting Tartan cashmere throw is available to buy for £962. Image: Balmoral Castle Online Shop.

A variety of products inspired by the Royal Family’s “cherished” Aberdeenshire castle are now available to buy online.

Balmoral Castle has launched an online gift shop through the estate’s official website which features a range of “specially curated” products, from souvenirs to extravagant gifts.

The opening of the online shop appears to be part of King Charles’ plans to make the royal residence more accessible to the public.

Earlier this year, he opened the doors of the castle for a sell-out run of exclusive summer tours which will be followed a £250 dining experience for select guests this winter.

Those who missed out on securing a ticket will now be able to order a piece of Balmoral straight to their front door.

Balmoral Castle mug
One of the Balmoral Castle-inspired mugs. Image: Balmoral Castle Online Shop.

Almost 100 products are now available to buy ranging in price from £5 for a luxury white chocolate bar, to £2,050 for a hand-engraved glass bowl.

The bowl, designed by Scottish artist Rosie Campbell, features a 3D design of the castle and surrounding trees on William Yeoward Crystal.

Balmoral Castle launches online gift shop

The shop’s “Balmoral Collection” has been largely created using the Balmoral Hunting Tartan, designed by Araminta Campbell.

It draws inspiration from the historic Stewart Hunting Tartan with colours chosen to represent the Cairngorms throughout the seasons.

The range, produced by Johnstons of Elgin, includes a lambswool hot water bottle, shawl and scrunchie, and a scarf, stole and throw made from cashmere.

Hand Engraved Balmoral Castle Glass Bowl
The glass bowl was designed by Scottish artist Rosie Campbell. Image: Balmoral Castle Online Shop.

The luxurious throw is described as being “the perfect gift for interiors lovers or simply a special gift to yourself” and costs £962.

On the lower end of the price scale are a number of sweet treats, preserves and ground coffee, as well as a unique handcrafted keyring.

The £7 horn keyring is made from “sustainable and cruelty-free” deer antlers harvested in the Cairngorm Mountains.

Gifts inspired by Royal Family

Other items are a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth with her love of corgis inspiring one of the soft toys available to buy.

The gift costs £25 and has an exclusive Balmoral ribbon and tag.

Balmoral corgi soft toy
The Balmoral corgi soft toy costs £25. Image: Balmoral Castle Online Shop.

In a statement, Balmoral Castle and Estate said: “It is an exciting time of change for Balmoral, a place that has been the cherished home of the British Royal Family since 1852, nestled in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

“While our full new website is launching soon, you can now shop online while you wait. The Balmoral Castle Gift Shop is officially open and ships worldwide.

“Discover a wide range of carefully curated products that embody the rich heritage and timeless elegance of Balmoral, including our brand-new product range, exclusive collections, treasures handmade by Scottish artisans, authentic local delicacies, and much more.

“Whether you’re seeking a unique Christmas gift for a loved one or a cherished memento for yourself, our collection promises to offer something truly special, ensuring the memories of your visit last a lifetime.”

Conversation