From a £25 corgi soft toy to a £962 cashmere throw – Balmoral Castle launches online shop

A variety of products inspired by the Royal Family’s “cherished” Aberdeenshire castle are now available to buy online.

Balmoral Castle has launched an online gift shop through the estate’s official website which features a range of “specially curated” products, from souvenirs to extravagant gifts.

The opening of the online shop appears to be part of King Charles’ plans to make the royal residence more accessible to the public.

Earlier this year, he opened the doors of the castle for a sell-out run of exclusive summer tours which will be followed a £250 dining experience for select guests this winter.

Those who missed out on securing a ticket will now be able to order a piece of Balmoral straight to their front door.

Almost 100 products are now available to buy ranging in price from £5 for a luxury white chocolate bar, to £2,050 for a hand-engraved glass bowl.

The bowl, designed by Scottish artist Rosie Campbell, features a 3D design of the castle and surrounding trees on William Yeoward Crystal.

The shop’s “Balmoral Collection” has been largely created using the Balmoral Hunting Tartan, designed by Araminta Campbell.

It draws inspiration from the historic Stewart Hunting Tartan with colours chosen to represent the Cairngorms throughout the seasons.

The range, produced by Johnstons of Elgin, includes a lambswool hot water bottle, shawl and scrunchie, and a scarf, stole and throw made from cashmere.

The luxurious throw is described as being “the perfect gift for interiors lovers or simply a special gift to yourself” and costs £962.

On the lower end of the price scale are a number of sweet treats, preserves and ground coffee, as well as a unique handcrafted keyring.

The £7 horn keyring is made from “sustainable and cruelty-free” deer antlers harvested in the Cairngorm Mountains.

Other items are a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth with her love of corgis inspiring one of the soft toys available to buy.

The gift costs £25 and has an exclusive Balmoral ribbon and tag.

In a statement, Balmoral Castle and Estate said: “It is an exciting time of change for Balmoral, a place that has been the cherished home of the British Royal Family since 1852, nestled in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

“While our full new website is launching soon, you can now shop online while you wait. The Balmoral Castle Gift Shop is officially open and ships worldwide.

“Discover a wide range of carefully curated products that embody the rich heritage and timeless elegance of Balmoral, including our brand-new product range, exclusive collections, treasures handmade by Scottish artisans, authentic local delicacies, and much more.

“Whether you’re seeking a unique Christmas gift for a loved one or a cherished memento for yourself, our collection promises to offer something truly special, ensuring the memories of your visit last a lifetime.”