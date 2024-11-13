Road closures and giant elves: Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Christmas parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Road closures and giant elves: Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Christmas parade

One area of the city centre will be transformed into a 'candy cane lane'.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Santa run makes for a great sight. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
The Santa run makes for a great sight. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Santas on scooters and a new candy cane lane in Union Terrace Gardens will be part of the festive fun on offer in Aberdeen this weekend.

The celebrations kick off this Sunday, November 17 with the Christmas parade.

This year’s edition brings back some familiar favourites as well as new features for the Granite City.

The procession will set off at 5.30pm from Albyn Place, heading down Union Street, before finishing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

What does the parade have in store this year?

Preceding the event will be the Charlie House Santa Fun Run and Santas on scooters at 5.15pm.

The Santas on scooters will be in attendance. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Dr David Cameron will kick off the parade following the Santas.

During the main procession, onlookers will catch family favourites like giant elves, and panto characters, who will all be led by Dunnotar Pipes and Drums.

Those in attendance will be treated to musical performances from the Rock Choir, and Aberdeen Churches Together will recreate the nativity scene.

Several local charities, sports groups, and community organisations will be there too.

Union Terrace Garden is to be festively lit, including the debut of a new candy cane lane.

New for this year is the Christmas Light-Up Trail, which will see 12 festive decorations located across the city centre.

Castlegate Christmas tree to be lit

The Christmas tree that sits in Castlegate will also be lit.

Aberdeen was given the tree by their twinned city, Stavanger in Norway, carrying on a long-standing tradition.

The Deputy Mayor of Stavanger, Henrik Halleland will be in attendance for the parade.

The tree was put up earlier this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Katie Bremner, Charlie House Fundraising and Event Coordinator said: “Christmas is one of the most cherished times on the Charlie House calendar, and we’re thrilled to kick off Aberdeen’s Christmas Parade with the Santa Run!

Limited spaces remain, but you can still sign up for the Santa Run by clicking here.

What roads will be closed for the parade?

Albyn Place will be closed on Sunday, November 17 between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Holburn Junction from 4pm to 6pm.

From 5pm to 7pm, on the evening of the parade, the following roads will also be closed:

  • Union Street from its junction with Albyn Place to Union Bridge
  • Union Terrace
  • Chapel Street from Thistle Street to Union Street,
  • Diamond Lane
  • Rosemount Viaduct from its junction with Skene Street to its junction with Blackfriars Street
  • Blackfriars Street
  • St. Andrews Street from its junction with Blackfriars Street to Charlotte Street/ Crooked Lane
  • Schoolhill

Where can I park?

Between 6pm on Saturday, November 16 and 7pm on Sunday, November 17 parking restrictions will be in place for a number of streets.

These include Albyn Place, and various areas on Victoria Street, Union Terrace, St Andrews Street, and Schoolhill.

Conversation