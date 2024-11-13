Road closures and giant elves: Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s Christmas parade

Santas on scooters and a new candy cane lane in Union Terrace Gardens will be part of the festive fun on offer in Aberdeen this weekend.

The celebrations kick off this Sunday, November 17 with the Christmas parade.

This year’s edition brings back some familiar favourites as well as new features for the Granite City.

The procession will set off at 5.30pm from Albyn Place, heading down Union Street, before finishing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

What does the parade have in store this year?

Preceding the event will be the Charlie House Santa Fun Run and Santas on scooters at 5.15pm.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Dr David Cameron will kick off the parade following the Santas.

During the main procession, onlookers will catch family favourites like giant elves, and panto characters, who will all be led by Dunnotar Pipes and Drums.

Those in attendance will be treated to musical performances from the Rock Choir, and Aberdeen Churches Together will recreate the nativity scene.

Several local charities, sports groups, and community organisations will be there too.

Union Terrace Garden is to be festively lit, including the debut of a new candy cane lane.

New for this year is the Christmas Light-Up Trail, which will see 12 festive decorations located across the city centre.

Castlegate Christmas tree to be lit

The Christmas tree that sits in Castlegate will also be lit.

Aberdeen was given the tree by their twinned city, Stavanger in Norway, carrying on a long-standing tradition.

The Deputy Mayor of Stavanger, Henrik Halleland will be in attendance for the parade.

Katie Bremner, Charlie House Fundraising and Event Coordinator said: “Christmas is one of the most cherished times on the Charlie House calendar, and we’re thrilled to kick off Aberdeen’s Christmas Parade with the Santa Run!

Limited spaces remain, but you can still sign up for the Santa Run by clicking here.

What roads will be closed for the parade?

Albyn Place will be closed on Sunday, November 17 between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Holburn Junction from 4pm to 6pm.

From 5pm to 7pm, on the evening of the parade, the following roads will also be closed:

Union Street from its junction with Albyn Place to Union Bridge

Union Terrace

Chapel Street from Thistle Street to Union Street,

Diamond Lane

Rosemount Viaduct from its junction with Skene Street to its junction with Blackfriars Street

Blackfriars Street

St. Andrews Street from its junction with Blackfriars Street to Charlotte Street/ Crooked Lane

Schoolhill

Where can I park?

Between 6pm on Saturday, November 16 and 7pm on Sunday, November 17 parking restrictions will be in place for a number of streets.

These include Albyn Place, and various areas on Victoria Street, Union Terrace, St Andrews Street, and Schoolhill.