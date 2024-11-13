Queen Victoria’s picnic cottage near Braemar to open to visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen Victoria’s picnic cottage near Braemar to open to visitors

The woodland house on Mar Lodge Estate was a hideaway for the 19th-century monarch.

By Ross Hempseed
Royal cottage where queen victoria picniced near Braemar.
The cottage was a favourite picnic spot for Queen Victoria. Image: NTS

A charming cottage nestled in the Aberdeenshire countryside frequently visited by Queen Victoria has been restored to its former glory.

The monarch had regular picnics at the cottage near Linn of Quoich on Mar Lodge Estate, Braemar.

It was built by Princess Louise, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

It was saved from disrepair after it was placed on the Buildings at Risk register and will open to visitors next year.

Cottage near Braemar
The cottage is recognised by its red trim. Image: NTS.

The building was in a poor state when the National Trust for Scotland acquired Mar Lodge Estate in 1975.

But after painstaking work, it has been transformed utilising its thick stone walls, and showcasing its distinctive red woodwork.

Inside is a large wooden picnic bench, complementing the cottage’s original use as a getaway for the royal family while summering at Balmoral Castle.

Inside is a large picnic bench. Image: NTS.

Royal cottage near Braemar restored to former glory

The work was carried out by the Trust alongside Moxon Architects, who redesigned the cottage to bring it up to today’s building standards.

Andrew Macpherson, director of Moxon Architects, said: “As an architecture practice deeply invested in the region’s heritage, we have proudly worked with the Trust to preserve a significant piece of local heritage on the Mar Lodge Estate.”

The cottage is surrounded on all sides by nature. Image: NTS.

Those involved were keen for the cottage to retain its “fairytale charm”.

David Frew, the Trust’s Head of Mar Lodge Estate, added: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to experience the new cottage.

New information boards will also be added and furniture will be created where they can relax and immerse themselves in the surrounding woodland and nature.”

The cottage is accessed by a footpath from the car park at the end of the estate’s public road.

It currently has 15 parking spaces.

