Queen Victoria’s picnic cottage near Braemar to open to visitors

A charming cottage nestled in the Aberdeenshire countryside frequently visited by Queen Victoria has been restored to its former glory.

The monarch had regular picnics at the cottage near Linn of Quoich on Mar Lodge Estate, Braemar.

It was built by Princess Louise, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

It was saved from disrepair after it was placed on the Buildings at Risk register and will open to visitors next year.

The building was in a poor state when the National Trust for Scotland acquired Mar Lodge Estate in 1975.

But after painstaking work, it has been transformed utilising its thick stone walls, and showcasing its distinctive red woodwork.

Inside is a large wooden picnic bench, complementing the cottage’s original use as a getaway for the royal family while summering at Balmoral Castle.

Royal cottage near Braemar restored to former glory

The work was carried out by the Trust alongside Moxon Architects, who redesigned the cottage to bring it up to today’s building standards.

Andrew Macpherson, director of Moxon Architects, said: “As an architecture practice deeply invested in the region’s heritage, we have proudly worked with the Trust to preserve a significant piece of local heritage on the Mar Lodge Estate.”

Those involved were keen for the cottage to retain its “fairytale charm”.

David Frew, the Trust’s Head of Mar Lodge Estate, added: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to experience the new cottage.

New information boards will also be added and furniture will be created where they can relax and immerse themselves in the surrounding woodland and nature.”

The cottage is accessed by a footpath from the car park at the end of the estate’s public road.

It currently has 15 parking spaces.

Read more: From a £25 corgi soft toy to a £962 cashmere throw – Balmoral Castle launches online shop