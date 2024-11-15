Joe Lewis says Jack MacKenzie deserves contract ‘reward’ at Aberdeen – as ex-Don points to what replacement for left-back would cost

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has urged the Dons to go the extra mile to sign Jack MacKenzie to a new contract.

Lewis, who was MacKenzie’s captain during his time at Pittodrie, believes an extension for the defender, who is out of contract in the summer, must be a top priority for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

Former goalkeeper Lewis, who hung up his gloves in the summer, insists MacKenzie has earned a new deal after establishing himself as the first choice left-back at the club.

He said: “They need to reward him with a good contract.

“The club will have structure in place on how they reward the young players coming through.

“Jack’s played a good amount of games now – you need to look at what it’s going to cost you to replace him. The sort of money you’re going to have to pay someone to come in and be your first choice.

“He is a starter every week and someone who puts in a solid performance.

“Jack’s really tough to beat 1v1, full of energy. He’s become a leader within that group as well.

“He’s not massively an extrovert at all, but he is becoming a leader. He leads by example in training. He snaps into tackles in training.

“He’s really become an important part of that squad.”

‘I’m sure he wants to stay’ – Lewis on Jack MacKenzie Aberdeen contract

MacKenzie came through the youth ranks at Pittodrie and Lewis believes his former team-mate will want to stay at Pittodrie if the club can agree terms on a new deal.

Lewis said: “I really hope the club can find some common ground when it comes to the contract, because it would be a big boost for everyone – I’m sure he wants to stay.

“The way the club’s going at the moment, you want to be part of it.

“He obviously wants to feel like he’s being rewarded as well. He would have other options, no doubt, and the club need to back him.

“Hopefully, the manager’s pushing on his behalf as well to get him tied down.

“Jack needs to be rewarded with a good contract. He’s an integral part of that team at the moment – but no-one’s irreplaceable.

“If he’s being unreasonable with his demands, I’m sure they’ll find someone else.

“He’s not an unreasonable guy, I don’t think, but I’m not privy to any details of it.

“Hopefully, it is something they can find a solution to.”

Thelin’s switch to a back four has helped MacKenzie

Lewis, who was back in the Granite City to represent Aberdeen in the Scottish Masters six-a-side event against Celtic, Rangers and Dundee United and P&J Live, is thrilled to see MacKenzie establish himself as a key member of Thelin’s Dons this season.

Injuries and inconsistency blighted MacKenzie’s early progress, but he has blossomed into becoming a key member of the Aberdeen team this season following the Swede’s change in approach.

Lewis said: “I think the system helps Jack because he is a left-back. I don’t think Jack’s a left-wing back.

“The last couple of seasons, we played three at the back and it didn’t suit the wide men. Jonny Hayes was playing left wing-back. Shayden Morris was playing right wing-back – it didn’t suit them.

“You can see, playing wingers and actual genuine full-backs, that they are thriving in their positions. The players in those areas have been excelling.

“Nicky Devlin, he keeps popping up. Talk about not being a wing-back, he keeps finding himself in the six-yard box at the other end of the pitch!

“He’s doing both, which is fantastic.”

Lewis believes Pittodrie atmosphere will be inspiring the players

MacKenzie has played a starring role alongside fellow full-back Devlin and the duo’s willingness to get forward have been a feature of Aberdeen this season.

Lewis was at Pittodrie for the Dons’ 2-1 win against Rangers last month, and he believes the atmosphere was the best he has seen at his former club.

The former goalkeeper insists the backing of the fans has been a big factor in his old club’s impressive start to the campaign – and sees no reason why the fervent support will not continue.

He said: “It was fantastic, and I’ve not seen Pittodrie that lively or the atmosphere that ferocious before.

“It was absolutely brilliant and obviously the team and the fans are carrying each other now. They’re really pushing each other on.

“The team are feeding off the fans and the fans are feeding off them.

“I’ve been there when it’s been the other way around, and it can be really difficult.

“But if you want a big atmosphere at a club, you have to take the rough with the smooth. The boys are really, really enjoying the fruits of it now.

“Even when we were finishing second when I first came up, four sell-outs in a row hasn’t happened in a long, long time.

“There’ll be more, no doubt, coming up after the international break. Hopefully the lads can stay fit while they’re on international duty.

“It doesn’t even feel like, at the moment, they are dependent on individuals. It’s a real team effort. It’s a real collective there.

“It’s something they’re really creating, which is pretty special.”