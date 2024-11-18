Traditional Georgian property in Midstocket could be your perfect family home for £699,000

A “stunningly presented” traditional home in the Midstocket area of Aberdeen has hit the market.

Morefield House, located on Richmondhill Gardens, was built during the Georgian era, and has more recently been used as a family home.

Spread over three floors, the property is described as having “a blend of classic charm and modern convenience”.

The home, which is listed for sale at offers over £699,000, boasts five bedrooms and three reception rooms in a “desirable” location.

Morefield House in Midstocket

Richmondhill Gardens, off Mid Stocket Road, is a quiet spot still close to all the city centre has to offer.

Morefield House can be found at the end of a gated driveway on the residential cul-de-sac.

Real estate agents Nested have described the kitchen as a “hub for daily life” which leads to the conservatory.

At the front of the property are the sitting room and dining room which feature large paned windows overlooking the garden.

The space for entertaining and relaxing continues upstairs in the family room.

The agents said: “Ascending the lovely sweeping staircase, you will be captivated by the first-floor drawing room, a space that must be experienced to be fully appreciated.

“An exceptionally large bay window allows natural light to flood the room, while the gas fire adds a touch of warmth and elegance.”

Plenty space to entertain

The five bedrooms in the property are spread across the first and second floors which will give the new buyers a variety of accommodation options.

The master suite has built-in wardrobes and cupboards, as well as an en-suite complete with a shower and bath.

A family bathroom is also located on the first floor and features a large corner bath.

The “true gem” of a house is decorated in neutral colours throughout offering the buyers a blank canvas.

Many traditional features have been retained, including the bay and stained glass windows.

The spacious garden is also perfect for outdoor entertaining, with grass, patio and decked areas, and there is a double garage for further storage needs.

Morefield House on Richmondhill Gardens is listed with Nested for offers over £699,000.