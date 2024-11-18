Traditional Georgian property in Midstocket could be your perfect family home for £699,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditional Georgian property in Midstocket could be your perfect family home for £699,000

Morefield House boasts five bedrooms and three reception rooms in a quiet cul-de-sac.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Morefield House in Aberdeen
Morefield House in Aberdeen has hit the market. Image: Nested.

A “stunningly presented” traditional home in the Midstocket area of Aberdeen has hit the market.

Morefield House, located on Richmondhill Gardens, was built during the Georgian era, and has more recently been used as a family home.

Spread over three floors, the property is described as having “a blend of classic charm and modern convenience”.

Living room
The living room is located at the front of the property. Image: Nested.
View from window with vase of flowers on windowsill
The windows let in lots of natural light. Image: Nested.

The home, which is listed for sale at offers over £699,000, boasts five bedrooms and three reception rooms in a “desirable” location.

Morefield House in Midstocket

Richmondhill Gardens, off Mid Stocket Road, is a quiet spot still close to all the city centre has to offer.

Morefield House can be found at the end of a gated driveway on the residential cul-de-sac.

Morefield kitchen
The traditional kitchen at Morefield House. Image: Nested.
Conservatory at Morefield House
The conservatory leads to the kitchen and the garden. Image: Nested.

Real estate agents Nested have described the kitchen as a “hub for daily life” which leads to the conservatory.

At the front of the property are the sitting room and dining room which feature large paned windows overlooking the garden.

The space for entertaining and relaxing continues upstairs in the family room.

Master bedroom
The master bedroom has plenty of space for furniture. Image: Nested.
Bath and shower in en-suite
The en-suite has a bath and a shower. Image: Nested.

The agents said: “Ascending the lovely sweeping staircase, you will be captivated by the first-floor drawing room, a space that must be experienced to be fully appreciated.

“An exceptionally large bay window allows natural light to flood the room, while the gas fire adds a touch of warmth and elegance.”

Plenty space to entertain

The five bedrooms in the property are spread across the first and second floors which will give the new buyers a variety of accommodation options.

Morefield House bedroom
A bedroom with built-in storage. Image: Nested.
Front of Morefield House
The bay windows look out to the front garden. Image: Nested.

The master suite has built-in wardrobes and cupboards, as well as an en-suite complete with a shower and bath.

A family bathroom is also located on the first floor and features a large corner bath.

The “true gem” of a house is decorated in neutral colours throughout offering the buyers a blank canvas.

Family room at Morefield House
The family room is on the first floor of the house. Image: Nested.
Morefield House sign
Morefield House is currently for sale. Image: Nested.

Many traditional features have been retained, including the bay and stained glass windows.

The spacious garden is also perfect for outdoor entertaining, with grass, patio and decked areas, and there is a double garage for further storage needs.

Morefield House on Richmondhill Gardens is listed with Nested for offers over £699,000.

