Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mount cafe to leave Greyhope Bay as management makes ‘difficult’ contract decision

The team said it was a decision "they did not take lightly".

By Graham Fleming
Co-owner Lauren Livingstone pictured at the waterfront cafe. Image: Mount via Instagram
Mount bosses have announced their decision to discontinue their seafront cafe at Greyhope Bay.

The news comes only 12 months after their second location was opened last year in November 2023.

Management of the Aberdeen cafe brand said that although it was a decision “not taken lightly,” and was something that “felt right”.

In a post today, Mount’s official Instagram account confirmed that they would not be renewing their contract at the Greyhope Centre.

Owners Greyhope Bay Aberdeen have confirmed they will take over the cafe from the start of December.

They have “applied for funding” to keep it open “two to three days a week until March”.

Mount management added that they will instead turn their attention back to their city centre cafe in Upperkirkgate.

Greyhope Bay cafe decision ‘not taken lightly’ by Mount

A statement read: “After a lot of thought and reflection, we’ve decided not to renew our contract at Greyhope Bay.

“We have not made this decision lightly but it’s a decision that feels right.

“We’ve learnt a lot over the past year but a very important lesson that we’ve learnt is that happiness doesn’t always come from having ‘more’ or expanding as fast as possible.

“For us it comes from staying connected to what matters the most and working towards our own goals both personally and professionally.

Greyhope Bay. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Mount in the city is where this journey began.

“It’s where we’ve made lifelong connections, shared countless memories, and grown close with all of you.

“By focusing on this one space, we are returning to the heart of what we truly love: serving great food, coffee, and a sense of community, without the pressures that come with having ‘bigger’ or ‘more’.

“As we hand back the reins of the cafe, we want to express our heartfelt thank you for the incredible journey we’ve shared over the past year with the Greyhope team and customers.

Mount have decided not to renew their contract with Greyhope Bay Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate team, and we’re truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an inspiring mission.

“We wish Greyhope Bay all the luck and love in the world as you continue to bring your vision to life.”

Greyhope Bay, based at Torry Battery, was a decade in the making before it opened to the public in April 2022.

It promised “the best view in the city”, while hosting regular community events.

