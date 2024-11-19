Aberdeenshire and Highland schools impacted after snow and freezing temperatures overnight

Temperatures in Aberdeenshire fell to -11.5C overnight, as people woke this morning to freezing conditions.

Pupils in Aberdeenshire and Highland have been warned of delayed transport and a slower start for schools opening this morning.

The BBC reported a fall to minus 11.2 in Braemar, one of the lowest temperatures for this time of year since 1998, Tulloch Bridge saw temperatures dip to -10.7C.

A bus has rolled over on the A952 near New Leeds between Mintlaw and Lonmay this morning.

Some pupils in Aberdeenshire had their journey to school disrupted due to cancelled and rerouted buses.

It comes as temperatures plummeted to freezing overnight, and a new weather warning was issued today for an ‘arctic blast’ over Aberdeen and Scotland’s north.

Aberdeen City Council said it has gritted all the primary routes twice.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We gritted the primary routes (the main roads which are about 50% of the roads network) twice overnight due to the weather forecast of more snow and road surface temperatures from -4.9C to -1C across the city.

“The gritters were out at 6pm and at 4.45am.

“Be aware there is a Met Office yellow warning in place due to snow and ice.

Please take care.”

Later adding that side streets and cul-de-sacs will not be gritted today.

The spokeswoman continued: “We have started to grit secondary routes around the city and priority two pavements.

“The priority two pavements are treated on area basis, with a priority given to high footfall streets and areas around public facilities, medical facilities, and shopping areas.”

Adding: “Please remember we cannot be everywhere at once around the city so side streets and cul-de-sacs will not be gritted today”.

Aberdeenshire school opening later and buses delayed after ‘adverse weather’

Elsewhere, some Aberdeenshire pupils have their journeys to school aborted and some are facing a late start due to postponements.

Anna Ritchie School changes to transport routes: New Pitsligo will be delayed collecting other pupils. Run D Lonmay/Kinninmoth will be delayed by one hour. Run I will not travel to New Pitsligo. Run J New Deer will be delayed by one hour. Myrtle’s run to New Deer will NOT operate today – road conditions are too poor. Town transport runs A & C will not operate today due to road conditions, escorts Shannon and Yvonne.

Arnage School changes to transport routes: Victoria Coaches will not be operating today. The school will open at 9am for those who can travel safely. If weather and road conditions worsen, we may close early so please check for regular updates.

Ellon Academy changes to transport routes: Classy Taxis to Collieston/Cruden Bay (NS631G) have had to abort the journey. Pupils are being returned to their original pick-up point. Millbank Buses are not running today.

Fyvie School changes to transport: Deveron coaches (Ros’ bus) not running today. No Victoria Coaches (Derek/Angela bus) today.

Gordon Schools changes to transport routes: Connecting Deveron Coaches F-NS644W26 (Insch) and F-NS644V26 Insch) will not be running today due to the poor road conditions. Reids of Rhynie NS644M26 will run the winter route but will not do Weets. Other pickups will be attempted. Stagecoach NS644A-L26 (also runs as 231 Alford bus) is running 25 minutes late due to poor weather conditions.

Hatton School, Cruden transport not operating: Victoria Coaches and Classy Taxis will not be running today.

Insch School changes to transport routes: Bains Coaches NP648D26 not running today.

Kellands School transport not operating: Bains chauffeur D run out by Fintray will not run today, presently they will attempt the E route.

Kennethmont School changes to transport routes: Np656d26 (Colin’s Bus) will not be going up Weets and he won’t be going down to Law Farm. Earlsfield and Ardlair pick up times will be 15 mins later than normal he will attempt the other pick ups. NP656A26 (Belindas Bus) will be attempting all of her pick ups.

Kininmonth School closed to everyone: No buses are running to school today. Kininmonth cabs will not be operating the Clola run today. Due to the state of the roads around the school, we are closed to everyone today. Pupils should log into Glow to find work set for them.

Longside School transport not operating: No school transport operating today.

Meldrum Academy changes to transport routes: J&M Burns NS705X Auchnagatt, Cairnorrie will not be running today due to the weather conditions. Pupils unable to attend school should access school work via their Class Team. Watermill NS705D Tarves will be running up to 25mins late for the first pickup this morning.

Mintlaw Academy changes to transport routes: Classy Taxis contracts – Bay 22 Old Maud Croft, Sunnyside of Drum, Artamford, Gelly Brae, Auchmunziel, Cairnbanno, Pundlercroft, Beachlea Bus Bay 19 Clackriach, Kirkhill, Bruntbrae, Clochcan, Annieswells, Lambshillock and Bus Bay 21 Clola, Auchnagatt, Skelmuir have been cancelled today.

Methlick School transport not operating: The ABC bus is not running this morning. Watermill bus has had to turn back this morning.

Monquhitter School transport not operating: Victoria Coaches – Bob’s Bus not operating due to road conditions.

Peterhead Academy opening delayed: Registration will be extended again this morning to allow pupils and staff members extra time to travel. School will start as usual at 8.30am, but registration will last for 30 minutes. Cruden Bay – Central Taxis/Millbank Coaches (route NS477D26) will not be operating today.

Rayne School transport not operating: RGS coaches will not be running the Fisherford bus. All our other buses will be running. Please remember the advice is if transport is not running do not transport pupils to school.

Slains School opening delayed: Due to further snowfall overnight and the icy road conditions experienced yesterday Slains School will open at 9.30am today.

St Fergus School changes to transport: Victoria Group (Inverugie Bus) will not be operating today. Classy Taxis (Rora bus) will not be operating today.

Rothienorman School changes to transport: Due to adverse road conditions, Aileen’s bus will not be running today.

Turriff Academy and Turriff Primary changes to transport routes: In-house transport (E Horne) – connecting transport to bus NS496S26 won’t be running today due to road conditions. Deveron Coaches, Bus J (Dunlugas/King Edward) bus is en route but stuck behind a tractor. Estimated to be running 10 minutes later than normal pick-up time. Deveron Coaches B (Patsy’s bus) is not running today. Aberdeenshire minibus B (Rosalie’s bus) is not running today.

Udny Green School changes to transport: ABC Methlick (B Contract) will not be operating today.

Uryside School opening delayed: The school will have a delayed opening up to 9:20am for pupils to arrive. Nursey will open at normal time. With the forecast mixed and with predicted heavier snow this afternoon Nursery may close early.

Highland schools impacted

Achiltibuie Primary and Nursery: Closed.

Durness Primary: Partially closed – opening one hour later.

Kinlochbervie High School: Partially closed – opening one hour later.

Kinlochbervie Primary: Partially closed – opening one hour later.

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed.

Lochinver Primary: Partially closed – opening one hour later.

Scourie Primary: Partially closed – opening one hour later.

Scourie Primary Nursery: Partially closed – opening one hour later.

Weather warnings in place

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday for the northern Highlands, Moray and the Aberdeenshire coast.

The warning is in place until 10am on Wednesday with cold temperatures expected throughout today and tomorrow.

Several places reported temperatures below freezing during the night.

Braemar was -11.2C overnight, Aviemore fell to -8C, Elgin was at -1C, while Aberdeen was -3C overnight, meanwhile, Inverness was a heady 2C.

Met Forecasters predict the next few days will be the coldest spell of the winter season so far, with more wintery weather on the way.

