Stagecoach bus tips over after coming off ‘icy road’ between Fraserburgh and Mintlaw

A Stagecoach bus has tipped over near New Leeds, Aberdeenshire, causing disruption on the A952 between Lonmay and Mintlaw.

The driver and passenger escaped from the vehicle uninjured.

The bus firm has confirmed the crash happened due to ice on the road, saying they will investigate what happened.

It occurred earlier on Tuesday morning on the southbound carriageway of the A952 road half way between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh.

The bus involved was operating the X67 Stagecoach service between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

According to Stagecoach, the bus hit an icy patch of road which sent it off onto the verge tipping heavily on to its side.

The normally busy road has been restricted due to the incident.

Police are aware and say the road will be affected for 48 hours, with officers and ambulance on scene.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said, “We can confirm that one of our vehicles operating on service X67 has been involved in an incident at New Leeds this morning due to ice on the road.

“One passenger was on board, and there were no injuries. Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”

A police spokesperson added: “Around 7.05am on Tuesday, November 19, we were called to a report of a road crash involving a bus that had overturned on the A952 near New Leeds.

“There were no reports of injuries to the three people on the bus.”

It comes as snow and ice cause traffic disruption across the north and north-east in the first cold spell of the incoming winter season.

