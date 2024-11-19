Stagecoach bus tips over after coming off ‘icy road’ between Fraserburgh and Mintlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach bus tips over after coming off ‘icy road’ between Fraserburgh and Mintlaw

It comes as routes across the north and north-east have been affected by wintry conditions.

By Ross Hempseed
Stagecoach bus on its side on the A952. Image: Peterhead Live.
Stagecoach bus on its side on the A952. Image: Peterhead Live.

A Stagecoach bus has tipped over near New Leeds, Aberdeenshire, causing disruption on the A952 between Lonmay and Mintlaw.

The driver and passenger escaped from the vehicle uninjured.

The bus firm has confirmed the crash happened due to ice on the road, saying they will investigate what happened.

It occurred earlier on Tuesday morning on the southbound carriageway of the A952 road half way between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh.

The bus involved was operating the X67 Stagecoach service between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

According to Stagecoach, the bus hit an icy patch of road which sent it off onto the verge tipping heavily on to its side.

The normally busy road has been restricted due to the incident.

No injuries reported after bus topples over on A952 road

Police are aware and say the road will be affected for 48 hours, with officers and ambulance on scene.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said, “We can confirm that one of our vehicles operating on service X67 has been involved in an incident at New Leeds this morning due to ice on the road.

“One passenger was on board, and there were no injuries. Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”

A police spokesperson added: “Around 7.05am on Tuesday, November 19, we were called to a report of a road crash involving a bus that had overturned on the A952 near New Leeds.

“There were no reports of injuries to the three people on the bus.”

It comes as snow and ice cause traffic disruption across the north and north-east in the first cold spell of the incoming winter season.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

