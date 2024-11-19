Why is there a CalMac ferry berthed in Aberdeen Harbour?

It’s a brand name you would expect to see plenty of across the Highlands and Islands.

But now, Aberdonians passing the Granite City harbour may be left scratching their heads after seeing a CalMac ferry pitch up in the north-east.

The vessel – carrying the logo synonymous with Scotland’s Western Isles – is located at the Port of Aberdeen.

The firm has revealed the MV Isle of Mull is at Pocra Quay to undergo annual maintenance.

The 36-year-old boat sails between Oban and Mull in the Inner Hebrides.

It first entered service in April 1988 when it replaced the MV Caledonia.

CalMac ferry in specialist Aberdeen yard

Refurbished in 2005, it came all the way to Aberdeen for its “MOT” due to the port’s specialist yard.

This is due to the vessel being required to be taken out of the water to be worked on.

CalMac said it uses a “number of yards” across Scotland.

They also use Birkenhead in the north-west of England, for maintenance and “go where there’s space”.

The MV Isle of Mull will be out of action until at least November 30.

The smaller MV Loch Frisa will be the solo vessel on the route

‘All vessels are legally required to undergo annual maintenance’

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “All vessels are legally required to undergo annual maintenance.

“To do this, they each need to be taken to a specialist yard, where they are taken out of water and worked on in a dry dock.

“That’s what is happening with MV Isle of Mull just now.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Read more: CalMac n’ cheese ‘falls off top spot’ – but has the recipe changed?