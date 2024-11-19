Why is there a CalMac ferry berthed in Aberdeen Harbour?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why is there a CalMac ferry berthed in Aberdeen Harbour?

The boat, usually found in ports on the west coast, has turned up in the north-east.

By Chris Cromar
MV Isle of Mull, Aberdeen.
CalMac's MV Isle of Mull is currently at the Port of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s a brand name you would expect to see plenty of across the Highlands and Islands.

But now, Aberdonians passing the Granite City harbour may be left scratching their heads after seeing a CalMac ferry pitch up in the north-east.

The vessel – carrying the logo synonymous with Scotland’s Western Isles – is located at the Port of Aberdeen.

The firm has revealed the MV Isle of Mull is at Pocra Quay to undergo annual maintenance.

The 36-year-old boat sails between Oban and Mull in the Inner Hebrides.

It first entered service in April 1988 when it replaced the MV Caledonia.

CalMac ferry in specialist Aberdeen yard

Refurbished in 2005, it came all the way to Aberdeen for its “MOT” due to the port’s specialist yard.

This is due to the vessel being required to be taken out of the water to be worked on.

CalMac said it uses a “number of yards” across Scotland.

They also use Birkenhead in the north-west of England, for maintenance and “go where there’s space”.

The MV Isle of Mull will be out of action until at least November 30.

MV Isle of Mull, Aberdeen.
The ferry is undergoing its annual maintenance in the Granite City. Image: DC Thomson.

The smaller MV Loch Frisa will be the solo vessel on the route

‘All vessels are legally required to undergo annual maintenance’

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “All vessels are legally required to undergo annual maintenance.

“To do this, they each need to be taken to a specialist yard, where they are taken out of water and worked on in a dry dock.

“That’s what is happening with MV Isle of Mull just now.”

Conversation