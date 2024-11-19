Aberdeen man in court after £19,000 of cocaine found in city centre car park

A 28-year-old Aberdeen man has appeared in court after more than £19,000 of cocaine was found in a city centre car park.

Police said they were “acting on intelligence” when the seizure was made at around 8.15am on Friday in the Shiprow car park.

The Class A drugs had an estimated street value in excess of £19,000, Police Scotland said.

Andrew Morrice appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday facing a charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He made no plea to the allegation that he was involved in the supply of drugs and was released on bail. He will reappear in court at a later date.

Detective Constable Blair Ramage, of CID Proactive, said: “We remain committed to taking drugs off the streets of Aberdeen.

“Information from the public is crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.