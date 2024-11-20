Danger warning to keep out of Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as it becomes ‘live’ building site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Danger warning to keep out of Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as it becomes ‘live’ building site

The abandoned facility has become popular with urban explorers.

By Ross Hempseed
Inside the Beach Leisure Centre. Image: Urbandoned.
The Beach Leisure Centre has recently caught the attention of urban explorers, who have shared glimpses inside of the abandoned site.

However, the council has issued a warning that the building is now unsafe to enter as demolition preparations begin.

The beachfront facility was closed in April 2023 as part of Aberdeen City Council’s efforts to make budget cuts, and earmarked for demolition to make way for the beach masterplan.

The centre, whilst popular, was deemed a liability with recent estimates suggesting it would cost £16million to restore it to its former glory.

Opened in 1989, the Beach Leisure Centre once welcomed millions of families and children.

However, it has since become a hotspot for urban explorers, eager to document the decline of the once-popular venue.

Urbandoned group at Beach Leisure Centre
Urbandoned crew inside the leisure centre on Aberdeen beachfront. Image: Image: Urbandoned.

The centre was recently featured in a video by the popular YouTube urbex crew Urbandoned, who entered the centre to look around and take pictures.

The group gave the audience a tour of the centre, which was eerily silent given children’s laughter once echoed around the pool area.

Beach Leisure Centre ‘dangerous’ to enter says council

Following increased interest in the site, the council has warned others from entering the centre, citing safety concerns.

Officials plan to tear down the centre in early 2025, with preparations already being carried out for demolition.

The Beach Leisure Centre is expected to be demolished next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A council spokesperson said it was now a “live building site” and was “dangerous”.

They said: “The former beach leisure centre is now a live building site with works underway to strip out the building.

“We advise that only those authorised should access the site as it would be dangerous to attempt to enter whilst works are ongoing.”

Conversation