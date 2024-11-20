Danger warning to keep out of Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as it becomes ‘live’ building site

The Beach Leisure Centre has recently caught the attention of urban explorers, who have shared glimpses inside of the abandoned site.

However, the council has issued a warning that the building is now unsafe to enter as demolition preparations begin.

The beachfront facility was closed in April 2023 as part of Aberdeen City Council’s efforts to make budget cuts, and earmarked for demolition to make way for the beach masterplan.

The centre, whilst popular, was deemed a liability with recent estimates suggesting it would cost £16million to restore it to its former glory.

Opened in 1989, the Beach Leisure Centre once welcomed millions of families and children.

However, it has since become a hotspot for urban explorers, eager to document the decline of the once-popular venue.

The centre was recently featured in a video by the popular YouTube urbex crew Urbandoned, who entered the centre to look around and take pictures.

The group gave the audience a tour of the centre, which was eerily silent given children’s laughter once echoed around the pool area.

Beach Leisure Centre ‘dangerous’ to enter says council

Following increased interest in the site, the council has warned others from entering the centre, citing safety concerns.

Officials plan to tear down the centre in early 2025, with preparations already being carried out for demolition.

A council spokesperson said it was now a “live building site” and was “dangerous”.

They said: “The former beach leisure centre is now a live building site with works underway to strip out the building.

“We advise that only those authorised should access the site as it would be dangerous to attempt to enter whilst works are ongoing.”