Stromness blaze: Fire chief calls for people to ‘Marie Kondo’ their storage spaces after e-bike warning

A senior firefighter has called for people to declutter their storage spaces to minimise fire risk.

The advice came as it emerged a fire at a large shed in Stromness recently might have been caused by an electric bike or scooter.

Three fire engines were called to the blaze at 6pm on Thursday.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than four hours.

While the fire had been brought under control by 7.30pm, firefighters remained at the scene until after 10pm.

The service advised local residents in the affected area to keep their windows and doors closed as flames billowed out across the harbour.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Yesterday, local councillors were given some details about what may have started the fire.

This came as part of report from the fire service officers during a meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s Police and Fire Sub-committee.

David McGroarty, the SRFS’s group commander for Orkney, said: “There’s a bit in there about electric bikes and scooters because that may have been a potential source of ignition at the point of origin.”

Fire chief: ‘Marie Kondo your garages’

Following the fire, he said the service will be pushing the message that fire safety extends “beyond the home”.

He also namechecked the famous decluttering expert Marie Kondo in his advice to homeowners.

He said: “We all know what happens: as soon as we have storage, there’s a tendency to mix things or have higher fire loading.

“As we go into the new year, perhaps we’ll all ‘Marie Kondo’ our garages and attics and storage spaces.”

The reminder to look after storage spaces is not the only message the service wants to get across.

Mr McGroarty said they will highlight the importance of “access and responsible parking”.

This may have become relevant in light of the fire in Stromness.

The road adjacent to the fire has some particularly narrow points.

Mr McGroarty added: “We are there to respond as are all emergency services.

“So we could do with a fighting chance of getting there, with the assistance of members of the public.”

