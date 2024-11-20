Stromness blaze: Fire chief calls for people to ‘Marie Kondo’ their storage spaces after e-bike warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stromness blaze: Fire chief calls for people to ‘Marie Kondo’ their storage spaces after e-bike warning

Warning as senior firefighter says an electric bike or scooter may have started the blaze - but a declutter might help prevent other fires.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Stromness fire
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 7.30pm, but remained on the scene for over four hours.

A senior firefighter has called for people to declutter their storage spaces to minimise fire risk.

The advice came as it emerged a fire at a large shed in Stromness recently might have been caused by an electric bike or scooter.

Three fire engines were called to the blaze at 6pm on Thursday.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than four hours.

While the fire had been brought under control by 7.30pm, firefighters remained at the scene until after 10pm.

The service advised local residents in the affected area to keep their windows and doors closed as flames billowed out across the harbour.

The fire service was at the scene. Image: BBC Radio Orkney.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Yesterday, local councillors were given some details about what may have started the fire.

This came as part of report from the fire service officers during a meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s Police and Fire Sub-committee.

David McGroarty, the SRFS’s group commander for Orkney, said: “There’s a bit in there about electric bikes and scooters because that may have been a potential source of ignition at the point of origin.”

Fire chief: ‘Marie Kondo your garages’

Following the fire, he said the service will be pushing the message that fire safety extends “beyond the home”.

He also namechecked the famous decluttering expert Marie Kondo in his advice to homeowners.

He said: “We all know what happens: as soon as we have storage, there’s a tendency to mix things or have higher fire loading.

“As we go into the new year, perhaps we’ll all ‘Marie Kondo’ our garages and attics and storage spaces.”

Organizing consultant and television personality Marie Kondo. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The reminder to look after storage spaces is not the only message the service wants to get across.

Mr McGroarty said they will highlight the importance of “access and responsible parking”.

This may have become relevant in light of the fire in Stromness.

The road adjacent to the fire has some particularly narrow points.

Mr McGroarty added: “We are there to respond as are all emergency services.

“So we could do with a fighting chance of getting there, with the assistance of members of the public.”

Conversation