Former Manchester United player to speak at charity dinner in Aberdeen

The Denis Law Legacy Trust fundraiser will be held at the Marcliffe Hotel on Friday.

By Ellie Milne
Manchester United's Eric Cantona lifts the FA Cup as his teammates celebrate; (l-r) Cantona, Peter Schmeichel, Denis Irwin, David May, Phil Neville, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Gary Pallister and Nicky Butt. Image: PA.

A class of ’92 player and broadcaster has been named as special guest speaker at a charity dinner in Aberdeen.

Gary Neville will take to the stage as part of the 2024 Denis Law Legacy Trust fundraising dinner at the Marcliffe Hotel.

He will join host Alex Fleming, comedian Eric Davidson and key figures from the charity at the event on Friday evening.

They are aiming to raise as much money as possible to support young people in the north-east through a live and silent auction.

Gary Neville will be coming to Aberdeen to give a masterclass. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Supporting Denis Law Legacy Trust

In a video shared by the charity, Neville said: “I can’t wait to be up in Aberdeen to support Denis Law and the amazing Denis Law Legacy Trust at the annual fundraising dinner.

“It’s such an amazing cause that Denis has been supporting all these years now, and I can’t wait to be up there supporting the greatest Manchester United footballer of all time and someone who I absolutely love to bits.”

Dennis Law Legacy Trust is a children’s charity which organises thousands of free activities across the region to help form heathier and safer communities.

Denis Law pictured at the Town House in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

This year’s fundraising dinner also marks the 60th anniversary of Denis Law winning the highest honour in football, the Ballon d’Or.

The 84-year-old remains the only Scotsman to have won the award.

‘Money cannot buy’ experiences available in auction

A variety of items and experiences will be available to bid on during the auctions, with the silent auction already live online.

Two of these have been described as “unique, money cannot buy” experiences which are open for pre-bidding.

Manchester United Class of ’92 legends (left-right) Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes. Image: PA.

A lucky Manchester United fan will be able to join Sir Alex Ferguson in the Director’s Box at Old Trafford for a game of their choosing next year.

The winning bidder and a guest will also enjoy a four-course meal with the former club manager at his personal table.

Bidding is also open to play a five-a-side football match against Class of ’92 players, such as Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs.

Up to eight people will enjoy accommodation and three meals at Hotel Football.

Other auction items include a framed a signed Neville shirt, a spa day in Manchester, a two-night break in Berlin and an Aston Martin experience at Silverstone.

The fundraising dinner will be held at the Marcliffe Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

Gary Neville returning to Aberdeen

As well as being a regular football pundit and co-owner of Salford City Football Club, Neville also co-founded Foundation 92.

The independent charity supports communities to improve their lives through sport and education in Salford, and works in partnership with the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

The former Manchester United captain visited the Granite City in March for an event hosted by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

During a 90-minute interview at the Music Hall, Neville shared stories from his decorated career and answered questions in front of an audience of more than 5,000 people.

