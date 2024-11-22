Black ice causes driver to crash into hotel sign on South Deeside Road

A traffic sign for an Aberdeen hotel has been damaged following a crash caused by black ice on South Deeside Road this morning.

The outdoor signage for Maryculter House Hotel was bent out of shape after the incident, which occurred around 11.30am today.

Photos taken at the scene show the extent of the damage, with a red MG car having veered off the road.

Police are directing traffic on the B9077. Image: DC ThomsonPolice are at the scene outside the popular hotel, directing traffic.

It is understood that no one was injured in the incident.

The B9077 remains extremely slippery, and drivers are being urged to exercise caution when approaching the area.

All road and weather updates can be found in The Press and Journal’s travel update piece which read here.

Police Scotland have been contacted for further information.