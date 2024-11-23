Police, coastguard crews and firefighters resume search for missing Western Isles woman Shanahan MacInnes

Officers, coastguard crews and firefighters have resumed the search for a Western Isles woman reported missing yesterday.

Shanahan MacInnes, from Benbecula, was last seen in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich at around 1:30am on Friday, November 22.

The 28-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with long blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a burgundy tracksuit and white trainers with a black Nike tick.

Officers say it is possible Shanahan has other clothes with her, potentially, black trainers with a gold buckle and a black North Face jacket which she may have changed into.

Mainland rescue teams sent to Benbecula as search resumes

Coastguard has confirmed that they have resumed the search for Shanahan this morning.

A spokesman said that rescue teams from Tarbert and Skye are currently on a ferry to Benbecula to help with the search.

He said: “We have resumed the search for missing woman Shanahan MacInne at 8am today.

“Two Coastguard rescue teams from Tarbert and Skye are also on a ferry on their way to the island to assist with the search.”

Firefighters are also assisting with the search.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “We are assisting the coastguard and have sent two crews.”

Officers said disappearance is ‘extremely out of character’

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “This is extremely out of character for Shanahan to be missing and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We’re carrying out extensive searches of the local area and I’m appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to get in touch.

“I’d ask locals to please check their gardens and sheds or any other areas where Shanahan may take shelter.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1368 of November 22.