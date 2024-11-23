Police, coastguard crews and firefighters resume search for missing Western Isles woman Shanahan MacInnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Police, coastguard crews and firefighters resume search for missing Western Isles woman Shanahan MacInnes

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Shanahan MacInne, last seen in the Balivanich area of Benbecula on Friday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Shanahan MacInnes
Officers, coastguard crews and firefighters have resumed the search for a Western Isles woman reported missing yesterday.

Shanahan MacInnes, from Benbecula, was last seen in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich at around 1:30am on Friday, November 22.

The 28-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with long blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a burgundy tracksuit and white trainers with a black Nike tick.

Officers say it is possible Shanahan has other clothes with her, potentially, black trainers with a gold buckle and a black North Face jacket which she may have changed into.

Mainland rescue teams sent to Benbecula as search resumes

Coastguard has confirmed that they have resumed the search for Shanahan this morning.

A spokesman said that rescue teams from Tarbert and Skye are currently on a ferry to Benbecula to help with the search.

He said: “We have resumed the search for missing woman Shanahan MacInne at 8am today.

“Two Coastguard rescue teams from Tarbert and Skye are also on a ferry on their way to the island to assist with the search.”

Firefighters are also assisting with the search.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “We are assisting the coastguard and have sent two crews.”

Officers said disappearance is ‘extremely out of character’

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “This is extremely out of character for Shanahan to be missing and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We’re carrying out extensive searches of the local area and I’m appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to get in touch.

Shanahan MacInnes
“I’d ask locals to please check their gardens and sheds or any other areas where Shanahan may take shelter.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1368 of November 22.

Conversation