Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Parts of Aberdeen city-centre are becoming no-go areas – something needs to change’

Reclaim the Night rally protestors said they do not "feel safe" walking through the city when it is dark.

Reclaim the Night march Aberdeen.
Around 100 people participated in the Reclaim the Night protest on Monday evening, calling for safer spaces for women. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Parts of Aberdeen city-centre are increasingly being seen as “no-go” areas, according to a local councillor.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald made the statement during the Reclaim the Night rally, which took place on the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Around 100 people participated in the event on Monday evening, calling for safer spaces for women and a society free from violence.

The rally, organized by Aberdeen Women’s Alliance, marked the beginning of 16 days of activism aimed at combating gender-based violence.

Starting at Aberdeen Art Gallery, protestors – armed with fire torches and placards – made their way through Belmont Street and Union Street, before finishing off at Union Terrace.

A minutes silence was held to remember woman who died due to domestic violence and those that have suffered abuse and rape, as well as the “most appalling crimes of torture”.

Reclaim the Night march Aberdeen.
The marchers walked through the city centre. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

‘There is still so much work to do’

Councillor Lynn Thomson told the crowd that despite the UK having “come a long, long way” in terms of women’s rights, the job was not done yet.

“There is still so much work to do, even in a relatively safe city like Aberdeen. In recent years, we have seen murders and brutal sexual assaults of women,” she said.

“We march tonight and we will march again next year, and we will continue marching until violence against women and girls is finally a thing of the past.”

The march in Aberdeen was reignited in 2022 following the brutal murder of Jill Barclay, who was attacked, raped and set on fire while walking home from a pub in Dyce.

Reclaim the Night Aberdeen.
Those who did not make it were remembered. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

Councillor Macdonald – who has been marching against women’s violence since the 1970s – said “it’s time to change, for too long, what’s been a curse in our society”.

Ms Macdonald, who represents the George Street/Harbour ward, said parts of the city centre have become “no-go areas” – and this is something that “needs to be addressed”.

She said: “I’m doing all I can to get that addressed and when we’re looking at the budgets fairly soon, I do hope that there are no cuts to either services for women, for lighting and other infrastructure that make a big difference to our city centre and keeps us all safe.”

She added that this promise extends to all genders.

“Because we know that young men around 21 are just as likely to be attacked in the street, so I think that focusing on women makes it better for the whole of society right across the piece,” she said.

Sandra Macdonald.
Councillor Sandra Macdonald said no-go areas in the city centre “needs to be addressed”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘I don’t feel safe in Aberdeen’

Echoing her comments was Diane Crowe, a sexual violence practitioner at charity Rape Crisis Grampian, who said she does not “feel comfortable” walking in parts of the city centre when it is dark.

She said: “I don’t feel safe in Aberdeen, which is wrong because I love this city, I’ve lived here my entire adult life and I’m very attached to it.

“It’s beautiful in so many ways but, because of the nature of the work that I’m doing, I’m very aware of the sexual violence that occurs against women and girls.”

Aberdeen City Council played a key role in publicising the rally and at it was the local authority’s convener of the communities, housing and public protection committee, Councillor Miranda Radley:

She said: “The council has undertaken significant work in providing registered safe spaces at the Art Gallery and Aberdeen Maritime Museum, and providing an online training programme developed by Scottish Women’s Aid and Equally Safe to increase amongst all staff, regardless of gender, the understanding of violence against women and girls, including its causes, impacts and the available routes to support.”

