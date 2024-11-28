Northfield Academy praised for ‘major improvements’ as trial teaching project boosts class attendance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Northfield Academy praised for ‘major improvements’ as trial teaching project boosts class attendance

The S1 Crew model was launched as part of a major curriculum overhaul following a scathing inspection report and falling attainment levels.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Northfield Academy
Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A trial teaching model aimed at making Northfield Academy pupils feel more comfortable at school could be extended due to its overwhelming success.

The S1 ‘Crew’ project was launched as part of a major curriculum overhaul following a scathing inspection report and falling attainment levels.

Under the model, pupils take part in Mindful Mondays, Tranquil Tuesdays, Wise Wednesdays, Thoughtful Thursdays, and Flexible Fridays.

They also team up with local groups to carry out community clean-ups and check-ins, as well as residential outdoor experiences to better bond with their peers.

Crew gives Northfield pupils a ‘safe space’

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s education committee were recently given an update of the progress that’s been made at Northfield.

Head teacher Craig McDermott was praised for the transformational work that has resulted in multiple improvements across the school.

The Crew project was highlighted in particular as a triumph.

Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott.
Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The scheme is said to have been so popular with pupils, it could now be continued into S2 to ensure young people can stay in touch with their teachers.

Feedback so far has revealed that the model has helped increase attendance and reduce exclusions.

One pupil described it as a “safe space where they can express themselves and no-one can judge them”.

While another added: “I think S1 would have been bad without Crew because I don’t think I would have had the skills I now have.”

Crew has ‘really positive’ impact on Northfield Academy students

Mr McDermott told the chamber that there is still evaluation work under way to better understand the impact Crew has had on young people and their families.

He said that so far, indications show the scheme has been “really positive”, with pupils saying it has made a huge difference to their wellbeing.

Northfield Academy head teacher Craig McDermott with pupils (from left) Ryan Jeffrey, Abbie Buchan, Lily Parker and Alex Imlach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr McDermott told the committee that there is also ongoing work to shape the school curriculum for the next year and he hopes the model can continue into S2.

“I would suggest that the young people and their families would also tell us that would be the way to go,” he explained.

What did councillors have to say about it?

Councillor Kate Blake welcomed the potential extension of Crew.

“It’s really nice to see all the community groups in the area put out social media posts where the young people are engaging with them,” she said.

Ward councillor Ciaran McRae revealed he had joined community walkabouts hosted through Crew and noted that pupils had gained a “sense of pride” through the scheme.

He also said that that community groups were “quick to defend the school and promote the good work that is being done”.

Conversation