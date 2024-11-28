Northfield Academy praised for ‘major improvements’ as trial teaching project boosts class attendance

A trial teaching model aimed at making Northfield Academy pupils feel more comfortable at school could be extended due to its overwhelming success.

The S1 ‘Crew’ project was launched as part of a major curriculum overhaul following a scathing inspection report and falling attainment levels.

Under the model, pupils take part in Mindful Mondays, Tranquil Tuesdays, Wise Wednesdays, Thoughtful Thursdays, and Flexible Fridays.

They also team up with local groups to carry out community clean-ups and check-ins, as well as residential outdoor experiences to better bond with their peers.

Crew gives Northfield pupils a ‘safe space’

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s education committee were recently given an update of the progress that’s been made at Northfield.

Head teacher Craig McDermott was praised for the transformational work that has resulted in multiple improvements across the school.

The Crew project was highlighted in particular as a triumph.

The scheme is said to have been so popular with pupils, it could now be continued into S2 to ensure young people can stay in touch with their teachers.

Feedback so far has revealed that the model has helped increase attendance and reduce exclusions.

One pupil described it as a “safe space where they can express themselves and no-one can judge them”.

While another added: “I think S1 would have been bad without Crew because I don’t think I would have had the skills I now have.”

Crew has ‘really positive’ impact on Northfield Academy students

Mr McDermott told the chamber that there is still evaluation work under way to better understand the impact Crew has had on young people and their families.

He said that so far, indications show the scheme has been “really positive”, with pupils saying it has made a huge difference to their wellbeing.

Mr McDermott told the committee that there is also ongoing work to shape the school curriculum for the next year and he hopes the model can continue into S2.

“I would suggest that the young people and their families would also tell us that would be the way to go,” he explained.

What did councillors have to say about it?

Councillor Kate Blake welcomed the potential extension of Crew.

“It’s really nice to see all the community groups in the area put out social media posts where the young people are engaging with them,” she said.

Ward councillor Ciaran McRae revealed he had joined community walkabouts hosted through Crew and noted that pupils had gained a “sense of pride” through the scheme.

He also said that that community groups were “quick to defend the school and promote the good work that is being done”.

