Aberdeen FC withdraws fan zone alcohol bid

Aberdeen Football Club has cancelled its plan to sell alcohol outside Pittodrie ahead of their match against St Johnstone next week.

The club had applied for a temporary alcohol licence with Aberdeen City Council earlier this month to create a pre-match “fan zone” before the game on December 7.

However, the proposal will no longer proceed.

The Press and Journal earlier revealed how the fan zone would be situated outside the Richard Donald Stand on Golf Road, with initial plans to serve alcohol from 12pm to 2.45pm.

Dons fans would be invited to claim a free ticket for the fan zone, available through the club’s ticketing platform.

The initiative, intended as a “trial,” was to be launched in partnership with local brewers Fierce Beer, who have a collaboration with the club and supply AFC-branded beer at the Fierce Beer 1983 Lounge at the stadium.

Alcohol has been banned at Scottish football grounds since 1980, following a riot at that year’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park.

Despite the ban, alcohol can be consumed at other sports in Scotland, including rugby.

Earlier this month, the club promised to “paint the town red” as part of a deal with the city centre’s business improvement district (BID) Aberdeen Inspired.

It will see the club pour thousands of pounds into BID every year, which will help to fund initiatives and events designed to bring people into the city centre and support local businesses.

Aberdeen FC fan zone licensing application ‘withdrawn’

In a statement, Aberdeen City Council confirmed the licensing bid has been pulled.

“The application has now been withdrawn,” a spokesperson said.

Aberdeen currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership and suffered their first league defeat of the season against St Mirren at the weekend.

They travel to Edinburgh tonight to face bottom of the table Hibernian.

Aberdeen FC has been approached for comment.