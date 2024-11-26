Aberdeen FC withdraws fan zone alcohol bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC withdraws fan zone alcohol bid

The "trial" would have been launched in partnership with local brewers, Fierce Beer.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen fans display during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie.
The plan was to sell alcohol prior to Aberdeen's clash against St Johnstone next week. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen Football Club has cancelled its plan to sell alcohol outside Pittodrie ahead of their match against St Johnstone next week.

The club had applied for a temporary alcohol licence with Aberdeen City Council earlier this month to create a pre-match “fan zone” before the game on December 7.

However, the proposal will no longer proceed.

The Press and Journal earlier revealed how the fan zone would be situated outside the Richard Donald Stand on Golf Road, with initial plans to serve alcohol from 12pm to 2.45pm.

Dons fans would be invited to claim a free ticket for the fan zone, available through the club’s ticketing platform.

The initiative, intended as a “trial,” was to be launched in partnership with local brewers Fierce Beer, who have a collaboration with the club and supply AFC-branded beer at the Fierce Beer 1983 Lounge at the stadium.

Aberdeen FC Fierce Beet.
Aberdeen FC and Fierce Beer are partners.

Alcohol has been banned at Scottish football grounds since 1980, following a riot at that year’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park.

Despite the ban, alcohol can be consumed at other sports in Scotland, including rugby.

Earlier this month, the club promised to “paint the town red” as part of a deal with the city centre’s business improvement district (BID) Aberdeen Inspired.

It will see the club pour thousands of pounds into BID every year, which will help to fund initiatives and events designed to bring people into the city centre and support local businesses.

Aberdeen fans.
Dons fans are in high spirits this season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen FC fan zone licensing application ‘withdrawn’

In a statement, Aberdeen City Council confirmed the licensing bid has been pulled.

“The application has now been withdrawn,” a spokesperson said.

Aberdeen currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership and suffered their first league defeat of the season against St Mirren at the weekend.

They travel to Edinburgh tonight to face bottom of the table Hibernian.

Aberdeen FC has been approached for comment.

Conversation