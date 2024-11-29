Converted five-bedroom home within historic Deeside mansion hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Converted five-bedroom home within historic Deeside mansion hits the market

Durris House was divided into four separate properties in the 1970s.

By Ellie Milne
Durris House East exterior
Durris House East has hit the market. Image: Savills.

A five-bedroom home converted as part of a historic mansion house in Deeside has hit the market for £625,000.

The three-storey property is one of four in the B-listed Durris House located seven miles from Banchory.

The historic mansion dates back to the 11th century but was rebuilt after being knocked to the ground by the Marquis of Montrose in 1645.

Durris House East main entrance
The stunning main entrance to the house. Image: Savills.
Gallery space in Durris House East
The gallery space above the main entrance. Image: Savills.

For many years, the property was used as a command centre for civil defence before being divided into four houses in the 1970s.

Durris House East, which covers more than 5,000 square feet of the building, has now been listed for sale at offers over £625,000.

Durris House East for sale

Stone steps with a canopy above lead to the main entrance, which retains many of its period features.

The “elegant” house boasts open fires, high ceilings and panelling, according to estate agents, Savills.

Drawing room with curved bay window
The drawing room is a stand-out space in the house. Image: Savills.
The modern family kitchen at Durris House East
The modern family kitchen at Durris House East. Image: Savills.

The reception hallway is overlooked by a galleried balcony with a wooden barrel ceiling and opens into the grand drawing room.

This stand-out space has a marble fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the rear terrace.

Durris House East’s ground floor is completed with a modern dining kitchen, utility room, bathroom and a strong room through a heavy swing door.

Five bedrooms across three floors

Dining room
The dining room has plenty of space. Image: Savills.
An aerial shot of Durris House East
An aerial shot of Durris House East. Image: Savills.

The five bedrooms are spread across the three floors with the master suite along an inner corridor on the first floor.

It features an en suite, a fireplace and twin aspect astragal windows overlooking the grounds and gardens at the front of the property.

One of the other bedrooms has the potential to be converted into a dressing room, while one of the rooms on the top floor lets in plenty of light through a large curved bay window.

Principal bedroom
The large principal bedroom. Image: Savills.
Bathroom
One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills.

The mansion house is located in a peaceful setting surrounded by mature grounds and trees.

The property also has a sheltered terrace for privacy within a stone wall and fencing, as well as an extensive patio area.

Estate agent Savills describe Durris House East is “a five-bedroom home converted as part of a historic mansion house in a tranquil and peaceful location.”

Property Agent Fiona Gormley added: “I love the elegant drawing room which has terrace access as a wonderful alfresco spot for afternoon tea.”

