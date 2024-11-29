Converted five-bedroom home within historic Deeside mansion hits the market

A five-bedroom home converted as part of a historic mansion house in Deeside has hit the market for £625,000.

The three-storey property is one of four in the B-listed Durris House located seven miles from Banchory.

The historic mansion dates back to the 11th century but was rebuilt after being knocked to the ground by the Marquis of Montrose in 1645.

For many years, the property was used as a command centre for civil defence before being divided into four houses in the 1970s.

Durris House East, which covers more than 5,000 square feet of the building, has now been listed for sale at offers over £625,000.

Durris House East for sale

Stone steps with a canopy above lead to the main entrance, which retains many of its period features.

The “elegant” house boasts open fires, high ceilings and panelling, according to estate agents, Savills.

The reception hallway is overlooked by a galleried balcony with a wooden barrel ceiling and opens into the grand drawing room.

This stand-out space has a marble fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the rear terrace.

Durris House East’s ground floor is completed with a modern dining kitchen, utility room, bathroom and a strong room through a heavy swing door.

Five bedrooms across three floors

The five bedrooms are spread across the three floors with the master suite along an inner corridor on the first floor.

It features an en suite, a fireplace and twin aspect astragal windows overlooking the grounds and gardens at the front of the property.

One of the other bedrooms has the potential to be converted into a dressing room, while one of the rooms on the top floor lets in plenty of light through a large curved bay window.

The mansion house is located in a peaceful setting surrounded by mature grounds and trees.

The property also has a sheltered terrace for privacy within a stone wall and fencing, as well as an extensive patio area.

Estate agent Savills describe Durris House East is “a five-bedroom home converted as part of a historic mansion house in a tranquil and peaceful location.”

Property Agent Fiona Gormley added: “I love the elegant drawing room which has terrace access as a wonderful alfresco spot for afternoon tea.”