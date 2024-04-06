Exploring 200-year-old gothic tower hidden in woods in Durris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Exploring 200-year-old gothic tower hidden in woods in Durris

Keith's Tower was built in 1825 by the Dukes of Gordon to commemorate the winning of a lawsuit.

Gayle checks out little-known Keith's Tower near Durris. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

I thought I knew Aberdeenshire pretty well but when a friend mentioned ‘Keith’s Tower’ near Drumoak, I had to admit I’d never heard of it.

Right enough, the tower is marked on maps, and so when I was in the area recently, I decided to check it out.

I left my car in a layby near Park Bridge – which has been closed to traffic since structural defects were found in 2019 – and started marching back up the road towards  Durris.

Gayle explores Keith's Tower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Peering through gaps in a high hedge I spotted a cottage, its doors and windows gaping wide open to the elements.

I couldn’t resist a wee snoop – I’m drawn to the abandoned and derelict like a moth to a flame.

Derelict cottage near Keith’s Tower

The house is in a sorry state, with much of its roof collapsed and its interior having been trashed and graffitied.

There’s not much to see inside, apart from this ‘artwork’ courtesy of vandals, and a couple of old fireplaces.

Derelict cottage near Keith's Tower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Nature has reclaimed the cottage, and ivy is king, its tendrils hooked into just about every nook and cranny.

Ferns too grow here in abundance – the damp environment offers ideal growing conditions.

Nature is taking over the cottage near Keith's Tower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
But of course the decaying building is a risky place to be. There’s a high chance that crumbling masonry could crash onto your head, and you could very easily stick your foot through a rotten floor. So I wouldn’t recommend going in.

Inside the derelict cottage. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Leaving the cottage, I turned back onto the road and walked through a gate which led onto a sheltered woodland pathway.

Gothic style tower

It didn’t take long to spot Keith’s Tower. Set in a circle of pine trees, the octagonal tower, built in a gothic style, is about 50 feet high with ornate battlements.

It’s certainly an impressive looking folly, overlooking Park Bridge, the River Dee, a trout loch, and the rolling Aberdeenshire countryside.

Gayle discovers Keith's Tower near Drumoak. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The windows have been bricked up but I was able to easily enter via the doorway and huff and puff my way up the winding 62 steps (if I counted correctly) to the top.

After the first few steps, I found myself plunged into darkness, so my torch certainly came in handy.

Near the top, I popped out into the light, and the views through a semi-bricked window were sensational.

Entrance to Keith's Tower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The tower is not for those with a fear of confined spaces or heights, but I enjoyed my wee explore and would recommend a visit, even if just to view it from ground level.

It’s a secluded, peaceful spot, and you’re likely to have it all to yourself, although I did encounter two teenage lads heading towards it as I made my way back to the car.

So what’s the story behind Keith’s Tower?

In 1824 – 200 years ago – Durris became the property of the Gordon family.

The estate had been leased to John Innes of Leuchars, near Elgin, and he objected to the termination of his lease, especially as he had carried out extensive improvements.

After a lengthy and expensive lawsuit, Innes was removed from the land, and virtually ruined.

To celebrate their victory over him, the Gordons built the octagonal tower in 1825. Poor old Innes!

Steps wind their way up Keith's Tower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Who then, was Keith?

It seems to have been called Keith’s Tower over the years, in reference to a battle which took place nearby in the early 1400s between the Keith and Irvine of Drum clans.

I suppose that sounds a bit more impressive than winning a lawsuit.

The skirmish in question was the Battle of Drumoak, also known as the Battle of Keith’s Muir.

It was fought between the two clans in 1402 on a moor on the north bank of the River Dee, now known as Keith’s Muir.

Keith's Tower boasts ornate battlements. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The Irvines were victorious and drove their enemies across a deep, rocky part of the channel known as Keith’s Pot where many of them drowned.

The leader of the Keiths is said to have made it to a rock protruding above the water line but was killed by the Irvine clan’s arrows. The rock is now known as The Keith Stone.

Park Bridge

Before I left this tranquil area, I took a wee stroll down onto Park Bridge and peered over the parapet into the swirling waters.

Built in 1854, the bridge, which links Drumoak and Durris, was designed by engineer John Willett, and its ironwork was manufactured by James Abernethy of Aberdeen.

It was closed to traffic abruptly in February 2019 after a routine inspection revealed major structural issues.

Park Bridge, linking Durris and Drumoak in Aberdeenshire, has been closed since February 2019.
Park Bridge, linking Durris and Drumoak in Aberdeenshire, has been closed since February 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Villagers have been forced to make a 16-mile round diversion via Crathes if they want to drive across the Dee, putting a strain on local businesses and families alike.

Following the closure locals pleaded with Aberdeenshire Council to restore the vital link, petitions were launched and the Park Bridge Action Group (PBAG) was formed.

In 2021, the council earmarked £750,000 to restore the structure, but only for “active travel” – for walkers and cyclists.

Bird’s eye view of Park Bridge. Image: Paul Glendell.

The council recently hired an external company to do a structural assessment, which found the bridge is only capable of carrying pedestrians and cyclists in its current state.

However, the report says that the bridge could be reopened to light traffic – if it is strengthened.

Conversation