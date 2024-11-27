Aberdeen FC apologises to fans after announcing no restock of third kit for Christmas

Aberdeen fans hoping to receive this season’s third kit for Christmas will be disappointed, as the club has confirmed it will not be restocked in time.

The club issued an apology to supporters in an email sent today.

Released in September, the “Granite Kit” is one of only a few third or special kits in the club’s 121-year history, and the first to be released since the 2007-08 season.

The kit was so popular among fans of Jimmy Thelin’s high-flying team that it quickly sold out.

The shirt features AFC’s historic logo, which became iconic after the club’s triumph over Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup and during the glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson’s management.

Synonymous with Aberdeen, the kit celebrates “the iconic grey granite that shapes our city“.

With Aberdeen currently sitting second in the league, Dons shirts are becoming increasingly popular across the Granite City, which is reflected in their limited availability.

For example, the home and away shirts are only available in sizes extra small and triple extra large, while the third kit is completely sold out.

Although Aberdeen have yet to wear the “Granite Kit” on the pitch this season, it is expected to make its debut when they face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon.

‘Sorry for this inconvenience and any disappointment caused’

In an email to fans today, a spokesman for the retail side of the club told fans: “We were working with Adidas to get replenishment stock of our third jersey in before Christmas.

“Unfortunately we have just received conformation this afternoon that we will not get them in before Christmas.

“I am sorry for this inconvenience and any disappointment caused.”

AFC women’s jerseys – which has Boskalis as the sponsor rather than Texo – are suggested as an alternative for disappointed fans, as are goalkeeper and training jerseys.