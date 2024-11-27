Aberdeen FC apologises to fans after announcing no restock of third kit for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC apologises to fans after announcing no restock of third kit for Christmas

The "Granite Kit" was released in September, but quickly sold out.

Ante Palaversa.
Dons midfielder Ante Palaversa and the rest of his teammates are yet to wear the "Granite Kit" on the pitch. Image: Aberdeen FC.
By Chris Cromar

Aberdeen fans hoping to receive this season’s third kit for Christmas will be disappointed, as the club has confirmed it will not be restocked in time.

The club issued an apology to supporters in an email sent today.

Released in September, the “Granite Kit” is one of only a few third or special kits in the club’s 121-year history, and the first to be released since the 2007-08 season.

The kit was so popular among fans of Jimmy Thelin’s high-flying team that it quickly sold out.

The shirt features AFC’s historic logo, which became iconic after the club’s triumph over Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup and during the glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson’s management.

Synonymous with Aberdeen, the kit celebrates “the iconic grey granite that shapes our city“.

Aberdeen FC "Granite Kit".
The third shirt has proved popular among Aberdeen fans. Image: Aberdeen FC.

With Aberdeen currently sitting second in the league, Dons shirts are becoming increasingly popular across the Granite City, which is reflected in their limited availability.

For example, the home and away shirts are only available in sizes extra small and triple extra large, while the third kit is completely sold out.

Although Aberdeen have yet to wear the “Granite Kit” on the pitch this season, it is expected to make its debut when they face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon.

‘Sorry for this inconvenience and any disappointment caused’

In an email to fans today, a spokesman for the retail side of the club told fans: “We were working with Adidas to get replenishment stock of our third jersey in before Christmas.

“Unfortunately we have just received conformation this afternoon that we will not get them in before Christmas.

“I am sorry for this inconvenience and any disappointment caused.”

AFC women’s jerseys – which has Boskalis as the sponsor rather than Texo – are suggested as an alternative for disappointed fans, as are goalkeeper and training jerseys.

Conversation